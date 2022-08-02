The secret weddings of celebrities

Angela Reyes Haczek

(CNN Spanish) – Jennifer Lopez – now Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck – and Ben Affleck joined the long list of celebrities who have decided to celebrate their weddings in secret. Here we review some of their stories.

“Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” wrote Jennifer Lopez announcing her wedding with Ben Affleck, in a new chapter of a relationship romance that has captured worldwide attention. Her wedding this July 2022 is the latest in a long series.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married in a ceremony in which less than 20 people participated, according to their representative, in May 2021. Days later, the artist shared photos of the event on her social networks, including several in which she was can see with a Vera Wang design.

Secret weddings also come to politics. In 2021, Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. They later posted this image from Downing Street.

Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost were married in October 2020. The news was not given by either of them: the organization Meals on Wheels published it on their social networks, stating that the “wedding wish” of the couple was to draw attention to that charity. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi photographed on October 19, 2019 in Paris. (Credit: Luc Castel / Getty Images) In 2020 secret weddings came to royalty: Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sara, Duchess of York, married her fiancé at Windsor Castle. The surprise was for the press but not for the family, of course. Queen Elizabeth, in fact, attended the ceremony. Jennifer Aniston, whose love life has been in the public spotlight since her relationship with Brad Pitt, married Justin Theroux in a secret ceremony in 2015. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2014 wedding was so secret that it took the world five days to find out, even though they were one of the most followed couples.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been very good at keeping their dating life private. They secretly married in New York in 2008, six years after they started dating. They wanted to keep the secret to such an extent that, three days after the wedding, Jay-Z pretended that he did not know what a reporter who asked him about was talking about.

Speculation about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding lasted for months until, in November 2018, the singer confirmed that he would celebrate his “first Thanksgiving as a married man.”

Cardi B and Offset admitted that they were married after the TMZ site published a marriage certificate confirming the union in 2017. “There are many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself,” Cardi said about it. B. “Getting married was one of those moments!”

A 2016 certificate confirms that Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson married in Arizona without telling anyone. They are parents of two children.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala, secretly said yes in 2012 in South Carolina. And they managed to maintain privacy even when Florence Welsh of Florence and The Machine was singing at the wedding.

The Spaniards Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz were married at a friend’s house in the Bahamas in July 2010. At the ceremony, which was revealed days later, only relatives of the Oscar-winning actor couple participated.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner didn’t want to officially announce their engagement in April 2005 and were just as secretive about their island wedding two months later.

In September 2004, Britney Spears had a surprise wedding with dancer Kevin Federline. How did they keep the secret? They did the ceremony a month before the date they had announced.

In December 2003, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin shared that they had a baby, but tried to keep their newlywed status a secret. It didn’t work at all. As fans awaited the arrival of Paltrow and Martin’s first child, the press learned that the couple had a secret ceremony two days after announcing her pregnancy.

Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo’s ability to keep their marriage a secret seems hard to believe. They married in 1991 and the news became public in 2000 when he appeared in court to request a divorce. In 2012, the singer remarried without notice, this time with Wissam Al Mana.

