The Romantic Movie That Dethroned Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’ on Netflix – Movie News

‘The gray man’ was breaking it since its premiere on Netflix on July 22, but this film managed to exceed its ranking on the streaming platform.

The gray man, the long-awaited film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, led the Netflix ranking since its premiere on July 22; however, this romantic tape dethroned the successful premiere directed by the Ross brothers.

We are talking about Wounded Hearts, a film directed by Ben Lewin and Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum that follows the story of Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson) and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), two young people who, despite their differences, manage to fall in love.

Wounded Hearts arrived on Netflix on July 29.



Cassie is an aspiring singer-songwriter who works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas to pay for the medicine she must take after being diagnosed with diabetes. For his part, Luke is a soldier in training, with the proposal to enter the service getting closer. He finds in military discipline a kind of solace from his troubled past.

One night, they accidentally and casually meet at the bar where Cassie works and they both come to an agreement between jokes.: get married so she can access health insurance. Little by little, a romance arises between the two that will reveal the secrets that both hide.

This romantic movie has become a trend on Netflix and has positioned itself as the most watched movie on the streaming platform worldwide. Most of the users who have seen it in recent days have said that it is a slightly cruder film than other romantic movies on Netflix.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the gray man recounts the story of former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. Gentry tries to save his life, while fleeing from Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who is chasing him around the world in order to assassinate him. Have you seen both movies?