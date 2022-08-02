The reunion of Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence in public

A few days ago, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were seen in public having dinner in New York. Look at the photo that went viral!

Emma Stone Y Jennifer Lawrence they are two of the most famous and talented actresses of the last decade. Both have won the Oscar for Best Actress for their work in La La Land Y Silver Linings Playbookrespectively.

The two were recently mothers and maintain a very close friendship. Their lives are always on the sidelines of public appearances and social networks. That’s why, when they got together a few days ago in a restaurant in New York, the rumor spread quickly.

Hwa Yuan It was the place chosen for the meeting and, on his Instagram account, he published: “Hwa Yuan was delighted to host Emma Stone and Jennifer for dinner! Chef Tang and the Tang family are huge fans of yours and are honored that you are fans of our restaurant and food. Emma and Jennifer, we hope you enjoyed and come back soon!” with the following photo:

This is the first time this year that the actresses have been seen together and since Lawrence became a mother. Lawrence had her first child with Cooke Maroneyher husband, last February and Stone had their daughter in March 2021, with her husband Dave McCary.

Do you like this friendship, Cinephiles?