The record that Peter O’Toole never wanted to have

Peter O’Toole never knew for sure whether he was born in June or August. Worse and stranger still, neither if he had come into the world in Ireland (in Connemara) or in England (in Leeds, where he grew up). He had several birth certificates under his name and didn’t know which one was correct, so he chose to assume August 2, 1932 as his date of birth. of the first, because Peter O’Toole he was reborn in 1976 when, as a result of his alcoholism, his pancreas was severely damaged and part of his stomach was removed. He was yet born a third time when, two years later, he nearly died from a blood disease. O’Toole pulled through and lived to be 81 years old. Unlike his birth, his death did have a known place and date: London and December 14, 2013.

Still today, when it is supposedly the 90th anniversary of his birth, Peter O’Toole is the holder of a record that is both positive and negative.. A contradiction like the one in your birth certificates. No other actor has received more Oscar nominations without winning: eight. The same as Glenn Close with identical emptiness.

Lawrence of Arabia opened Peter O’Toole’s collection of Oscar nominations. Seven other nominations would come later, all of them in the category of best actor. The next two, curiously, because of his interpretation of the same character, Henry II, in Beckett and in The lion in winter. Goodbye Mr Chips, the ruling class, Profession: specialist, my favorite year… On Oscar night, Peter O’Toole’s name was only heard once, with the reading of the nominees, and not a second when the envelope with the winner was opened. His last cartridge was his role in Venus, for which in 2007 he received his eighth and last nomination. There, too, she had no luck.





Four years earlier, the Hollywood Academy wanted to repair the injustice and awarded him the honorary Oscar. handed it over meryl streepwho on that night in 2003 was nominated for best actress for adaptation (the orchid thief). It was her 13th nomination for her Oscar (she has already accumulated 21) and with it she surpassed the 12 of the woman who until then held the record for nominations: Katharine Hepburn. Meryl Streep did not win but she already had two statuettes and years later she would collect the third. Her prize that night was to present the Oscar to Peter O’Toole, who had previously had another honor: being the first actor to decline the honorary Oscar.

Peter O’Toole he thought that this distinction meant that he could no longer win a statuette for his work in a film and not for his entire career. She even wrote to the Hollywood Academy to communicate that she appreciated the recognition but rejected the award. The Academy made him see that Paul Newman and Henry Fonda won the Oscar after receiving the honorary award. Peter O’Toole changed his mind. His long journey through the desert at the Oscars was over.