The rebirth of Messi and the black moment of Cristiano Ronaldo

Neither of them will win the Ballon d’Or this year. It seems strange to say it, but it is so. Inevitable downward phase of immense players who have written the recent history of football. Woe to give them up, impossible not to expect other works of art and twists, but between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the two experiences a potentially happier moment in his career, while the other is in the continuous and spasmodic search for happiness.

Look at the gallery Benzema, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: how many tops expiring in 2023

Messi, smile found Messi has had a difficult year, his first in Paris. He came from Barcelona with high expectations: he should have made a difference in Ligue 1 as well as in the Champions League, but it didn’t quite go that way. The acclimatization period, however, is over and the Messi seen in the French Super Cup against Nantes it just seems to be what we knew. Polished, able to dribble again, less apathetic and more in the heart of the game. Galtier explicitly asked him, the man – with no experience in the Champions League – but he is called to win it in his first year at PSG. He will pamper him like Pochettino did and he doesn’t need to motivate him. The stimuli come from outside, for him as well as for Neymar, another champion who with the brace at Nantes made it clear that he still has a lot to say. Beautiful and bad, despite the absence of Mbappé (suspended). On paper, if they are fine, there is none for anyone.

Look at the gallery Psg, friendly show: Wijnaldum absent

Hide the pain, CR7 In Manchester, however, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown. His smile looks like that of ‘Hide the pain Harold’, the elderly gentleman – recently featured in a telephone company commercial – who for years was the king of memes. Harold, however, has never hidden his passion for Manchester’s other team, City. He laughs and shows his teeth, but his eyes convey sadness and hide the pain (‘Hide the pain’ in fact). CR7, on the other hand, laughs in the photos on Instagram and smiled on the pitch in the 45 ‘played in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano in which he practically called himself up. He pretends to be happy, but in his heart he is deeply sad that he cannot play the Champions League. Jorge Mendes, his agent, proposed it to half of Europe: Bayern, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid above all, but without success. At 37 he still feels at the top and wants to pursue other records. In common, he and Messi have the hunger that will grow exponentially in the coming months, when the World Cup approaches. The last big appointment, the only big trophy that is still missing for both of us.