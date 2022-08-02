The powerful reason why Martha Higareda rejected Jared Leto

Martha Higareda also talked about Keanu Reeves and Chris Evans

Throughout his career on film stages, Martha Higareda has rubbed elbows with great Hollywood figures, and not only can he talk about Jared Letoalso has stories to tell about others.

It should be remembered when in 2008 he participated in the film Street Kings (Street Kings) next to Keanu Reeves and said that he was a relaxed man who likes to spend time with everyone on set.

David Ayer with actors Terry Crews, Keanu Reeves, Martha Higareda, Chris Evans and Forest Whitaker at the premiere of ‘Kings of the Street’, in 2008.

(©Getty Images 80516024)



“He is super friendly, he likes to spend time with people, he is super dedicated to everyone. crew and with everyone”, he assured in 2021 in an interview with Yordi Rosado for your program of everything a lot.

Another “revelation” of Martha was that Chris Evansanother of the actors with whom he participated in the film, is not as handsome as he seems, in addition to the fact that he does not like spending time with people while they are filming.

“The truth, I imagined it differently. He is a good person, but super serious about hardly speaking to almost anyone. I am very relaxed and I love meeting all the people on the set. As if he goes to what goes.

“In general to me Chris I have never been so (handsome). He is rather skinny, he is not very tall and he is very, very quiet, “said the actress.