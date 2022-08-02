the Portuguese is a true leader

Although for all Cristiano Ronaldo is a selfish champion and focused only on himself, the facts show that he is a true leader: just look at his behavior in this video to understand how important he is for others.

Legend has it that Cristiano Ronaldo has built his successes not only on an important talent, especially on a physical level, and not only on an out-of-the-ordinary self-denial, but also and above all on an unprecedented ego. For many, in his career CR7 has proved to be a great selfish, and thanks to this selfishness, sometimes insane, he has managed to achieve records and goals that no one could ever have imagined. However, this is not quite the case …

We cannot deny it. Ronaldo is definitely an emblem of egocentrism and narcissism on a sporting level, and not only. But within the team he is above all a leader, a driver, an example for his teammates. A guy able, with his charisma, to totally change the face of a team.

Of course, he has not always managed to demonstrate this quality. For example, in the three years at Juventus his leadership was unable to establish itself in a locker room which, already successful, was unable to make a further leap in quality with him. And not even in Manchester, in the last year, he managed to become a guide for the many champions alongside him. But there is a team in which for the past twenty years he has been the authentic leaderthe one who built its successes and failures.

Read also -> Resounding decision: A top European club says no to Cristiano Ronaldo!

CR7 commander: what a personality for the champion!

There are those who have already predicted for him, after the retirement, a bright future as a coach. Now it’s probably hard to tell. We don’t know if he will have the tactical knowledge to really become a coach for the youngest. Certainly he does not lack his charisma, and also the fundamental ability to be able to influence others in a positive way.

He has proven this several times with the real team of his heart, Portugal. An important but minor national team that thanks to him managed to win a sensational European not many years ago, in France. Thanks to his plays, his determination and also to the ability to convey confidence to all his companions, even to the most fearful. Just look at the extraordinary images of this encouragement to Joao Mourinho, who went viral on social media.

In short, if you could already guess from his behavior on the sidelines during the historic Euro 2016 final, it is clear that in the Lusitanian national team there is no one who has more weight in the locker room than CR7. A true championon and off the pitch, even if his behavior in recent weeks, towards the team that has practically raised him, has certainly not been irreproachable.