the OnePlus 9 reaches minimums and can be yours for only 399 euros

It is one of the beasts that we have talked about the most, and it falls in price again. The OnePlus 9 crashes for a limited time.

One of the cheap high-end models that we have recommended the most plummets to the minimum, but only for a limited time. The One Plus 9 Can be yours for only 399 euros, a spectacular price that we had not seen until now. All you have to do is apply the 20PLAZA coupon to get the best price. In addition, you will enjoy a fast and safe shipment from Spainwithout complications.

We have recommended it many times, and will continue to do so. The OnePlus 9 offers a fast and very pleasant experience, it is one of those smartphones that make a difference. It comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s best processors and a battery that charges at full speed, among other features. What more could you want?

One Plus 9 Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 9

Buy the OnePlus mobile at the best price

The OnePlus 9 enjoys a panel 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It is a first-class screen, it occupies practically the entire front and the only interruption is the small hole in which its front camera is housed. It is full of color and fluidity, it will be the best place to enjoy series, movies and games.

In its entrails, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the most powerful chips manufactured by the American firm. It is the same processor that incorporates its older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro. You can get the most out of it with the most demanding applications, It is a beast that can with everything.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

Day, night, indoors, outdoors… it doesn’t matter. You will be able to take good pictures in almost any setting thanks to the triple rear camera of this OnePlus. We meet one 48 megapixel main cameraa wide angle 50 megapixels and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel sensor for your selfies, TikTok and whatever comes to mind.

The 65W of power of this OnePlus will allow you to charge its battery at full speed. You will only need a few minutes to recover hours of energy, you will never leave home with 10%. Its ability to 4,500mAhwill get you through the day without too much trouble.

Not much more to say, you have the opportunity to get a whole beast at a spectacular price. The OnePlus mobile has everything you need and is capable of offering a differential experience. You can be more than satisfied, you get a smartphone that will accompany you for years being the best companion.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.