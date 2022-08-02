“The Netflix list” Agustin51’s favorite movies: ‘Spiderhead’ and four other ‘thrillers’ that will blow your mind – CINEMABLEND

The big N’s streaming platform is full of movies and the streamer, a member of the famous Sausage Squad, recommends his top 5. Have you seen them all?





We return with “The list of…”, the format in the top 5 with the most reliable friend recommendations for all Netflix users. And we do it hand in hand with an illustrious figure after the films of Dario Eme Hache Y Rebecca Stones. Who are we talking about? Of agustin51!

With more than 1.7 million followers, Agus is a star, one of the most relevant figures in ‘gaming’, a member of the Sausage Squad group, one of the most active personalities on Twitch thanks to his crazy events on Fortnite Y Fall Guys and, of course, a person with more life than his uncle.

“Like any 20-something on the face of the Earth, I’m in love with Netflix”. And we’ll tell you something ahead of time: Agus’ tastes are special, authentic ‘thrillers’ that blow your mind while you bite your nails until the last frame.

‘Oxygen’ (2021)

And we started with an impeccable and relentless 101-minute thriller that was going to have Anne Hathaway as the lead actress and that during its first week was crowned with 98% approval from critics and the public on the popular website Rotten Tomatoes. What are we talking about? Of Oxygen.

Yes, the title can confuse. As Agus himself says, “seeing people fight for something as essential as oxygen” seemed like a juicy premise. But there are not so many people, no: the entire film orbits, literally, around a single person. Or at least a single person of flesh and blood. “It ended up surprising me very well”. August’s word.

And it is that Oxygen marks the return of the great horror master Alexandre Aja (The hills have eyes, Piranha 3D) under a premise that, on paper, could not be more absorbing: a single character trapped in a single place. An acting great work that weighs on the shoulders of Mélanie Laurent (Damn bastards) and you have to solve while dealing with an artificial intelligence called MILO, a kind of HAL 9000 with similar intentions.

The formula has already been replicated on other occasions with films as mythical as Buried either loke: nothing like a claustrophobic scenario while the air runs out —literally— to feel that we too are running out of it and want to get out of this kind of rat maze before it becomes our own coffin.

‘Spiderhead’ (2022)

We continue with a sure success, with the last bomb of the season. spider-headdirected by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Top Gun: Maverick), is a ‘tour de force’ of drugs and mind control that adapts a powerful idea in short novel format from the prestigious writer George Saunders.

This is how Agus sums it up: “A wonder that combines prisons, something that freaks me out since Prison Break, with experimental drugs that alter behavior and seeing how they treat some prisoners differently… It freaked me out and it went from being something that didn’t interest me to a movie that I would love to see have a sequel to.”

With an A-list cast consisting essentially of Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers), Miles Teller (whiplash) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), what at first seems like a prison drama is soon transformed into a testing laboratory where subjects are injected with different drugs to take them to the limits of what is human. Two hours that will pass like an exhalation and that evoke reminiscences of the film Weather of M. Night Shyamalan in his most perverse facet.

‘Blind’ (2018)

“The bond of a mother with her children seems to me the most beautiful. And when you connect it with some kind of pandemic or a post-apocalyptic world, stories are created that hook me right away.” This is how Agus defines this maximum hit. Blindly It swept views reaching 45 million views in its first week on Netflix. Sandra Bullock stars, accompanied by Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich, one of those ‘thrillers’ that don’t let you go until the last second.

Behind the cameras hides the Oscar winner —for In a better world— Susanne Bier, founding member of the Dogma 95 movement, adapting Josh Malerman’s script with a frantic pulse.

Similar in formula to A peaceful place —substituting dumbness for blindness but keeping the nightmare monsters—, the plot poses a post-apocalyptic future where people must cover their eyes so as not to be exposed to supernatural entities that personify the deepest fears of each one of them. And those who look into the eyes of their darkness end up being the personification of said darkness.

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

And we upped the ante with drum roll. “It combines everything you have to do to make a movie like me: a forest environment, a guerrilla, constant fear, mutated creatures…” Capitulates Agus. Annihilation is a milestone in itself by bringing back the ‘weird’ science fiction straight from the Solaris of Tarkovsky. Screenwriter and filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 days later) unleashes his most lysergic paths to build pure and simple ‘sci-fi’.

The story revolves around a group made up of five scientific women who must go to investigate “Zone X” —and incidentally, save the husband of one of them—, a certain place where the laws of physics are altered just like mental states, from which no one has left and controlled by some kind of unknown alien force with which it is impossible to communicate.

Shot in Holkham Beach (Norfolk), the film is based on the first book of the trilogy Southern Reach, successful science fiction saga written by Jeff VanderMeer. With a budget of about 50 million dollars and the weight of a leading actress like Natalie Portman, this is one of those films that over the years will be remembered as a legend, at the height of District 9, Looper either sons of men.

‘The hole’ (2019)

“I love the art created in my country and cinematography is not highly valued… Rather, many people undervalue it and I loved this film, it is in the top of the most powerful films in this country“. Not for less: nominated for three Goya awards and winner of the award for Best Film at the Sitges Film Festival, The hole They are big words. A rare film -imagines a vertical tunnel of 2,022 meters divided into six-meter floors where people have to eat to survive the leftovers thrown by the previous floor- and one of the most applauded productions of recent times on its own merits.

That Spanish content sweeps Netflix is ​​not new, but with this film a brand of its own has been created – it swept Japan and is already being adapted. And let no one look for stars seen a thousand times: its actors, the not-so-known Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan and Zorion Buale, build three-dimensional characters of an agonizing depth. Until you see it, you won’t believe it.

The Basque director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia surprises locals and strangers alike with a vertical metaphor about the class struggle and the control of power where those who have the least end up, literally, at the bottom of the hole. An a priori voluntary experiment —because of its dystopian formula, it is reminiscent of already mythical films like Cube— that ends in an overwhelming way and that you must discover for yourself.

The definitive trip for a marathon of unsettling and fascinating ‘thrillers’ designed for Agustín51 to climb on his ‘gamer’ chair while devouring his nails.

