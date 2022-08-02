The most read female voice in Spanish Isabel Allende Chile literature books – El Sol de Toluca

Isabel Allende, the writer, journalist, feminist and philanthropist reaches 80 years of age, backed by a prolific literary work full of dreams and premonitions.

Her work has been translated into forty languages, although she has also received criticism that places her as a very commercial writer.

Her first texts began to be published in 1974. They were children’s texts such as “La grandmother Panchita”, “Lauchas y lauchones, rats and mice”, and later compilations of feminist chronicles.

In 1982 he gained worldwide recognition with the publication of his first novel, The House of Spiritsin addition to becoming a feminist reference in Latin America.

This novel is recognized for the impact it caused in the eighties of the last century, by spreading an image of Chile opposed to the versions of the military regime.

Always with present political events, his work begins with a farewell letter to his dying grandfather and narrates the saga of a powerful family of Latin American landowners, in which the despotic patriarch, Esteban Trueba, has built an empire with an iron fist that Decay arrives with the passage of time and an explosive social environment.

After being adapted for the theatre, Home… was made into a film in 1993 by the Swedish filmmaker Bille August, who had the collaboration of the author herself to prepare the script and with a prestigious cast of interpreters that included Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons, Winona Ryder, Antonio Banderas and Vanessa Redgrave.

Paulathe tearing of pain

Although the author emphasizes that all her novels have left a mark on her life, she says that there is none like Paulapublished in 1994 and written in one of the hardest moments of its existence.

“It is a stark, intimate, personal memory, with all the tearing pain and terror of losing a loved one,” says the writer.

In a recent interview, shortly before his 80th birthday, Allende said that living is an exercise in memory and love that one clings to to remember loved ones who are gone, but are still alive within us.

In addition to her work as a writer, Allende devotes much of her time to human rights. She worked at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and after Paula de la’s death she established, in her honor, a charitable foundation dedicated to the protection and empowerment of women and girls.

Throughout his literary career he has received more than 60 international awards, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature in 2010, the Hans Christian Andersen Prize in Denmark in 2012, for his trilogy Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguarand the Medal of Freedom in the United States, which is the highest civilian distinction of that country, in 2014.

In 2018, Isabel Allende became the first Spanish-language writer to be awarded the National Book Award medal of honor in the United States for her great contribution to the world of letters.

