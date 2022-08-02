The most popular beaches in Spain among celebrities

In Spain we have a large number of beaches that are true coastal paradises and that each year receive thousands of people who want a few days of rest and disconnection, including some ‘secret’ beaches that are little known among travelers.

However, with others the opposite happens, and they are so well known that finally they are beaches that are overcrowded. That is why among so many people who go to these beaches on vacation, it is possible that you will find a famous or well-known face and below these lines we will tell you which are the most chosen Spanish destinations by footballers, singers or actors.

The beaches of Cadiz





Zahara de los Atunes, in Cadiz | Image of Killeando on Wikipedia, license: CC BY-SA 3.0



Zahara de los Atunes, El Palmar or Tarifa They are some of the coastal destinations in Cádiz most chosen by celebrities such as Dani Martín, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Álex González, Blanca Suárez, Rosario Flores, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Pablo Carbonell, etc.

marbella





Marbella | istock



George Clooney, Lady Gaga the former President of the Government, José María Aznar, Froilán and his sister Victoria Federica, Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres, the singer of ‘Taburete’, Loreto Sesma.

Cabo de Gata





Cabo de Gata | pixabay



Cabo de Gata is a more discreet destination for some celebrities like Pedro Sánchez, the Kings of Holland or the princes of Sweden.

Ibiza and Formentera





7 unmissable places in Formentera in summer. Ses Illetes | Image courtesy of Formentera Tourism



Soccer players like Álvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello, Antoine Griezmann, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez or actors like Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, Blanca Suárez, María Pedraza, Miguel Bernardeau, Aitana, internationally known faces such as Paris Hilton or the presenter Oprah Winfrey are some of the celebrities who visit the beaches of the most valued islands of the Balearic Islands year after year.





Ibiza, Balearic Islands | istock



As well as many influencers such as María Pombo, Dulceida, or Chiara Ferragni.

