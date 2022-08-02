The man who wants to dig up a city dump to find a hard drive containing a fortune in bitcoins

  • Nick Hartley
  • BBC News Wales

James Howells
James Howells dropped a hard drive during a cleanup 10 years ago. Today he desperately searches for it.

Nearly 10 years ago, James Howells tossed out a hard drive during a cleanup, forgetting the Bitcoin it contained.

Now, when the estimated value of bitcoin is $184 million, he plans to spend millions digging up a Newport (UK) landfill in an attempt to find the missing hard drive.

If he gets it back, Howells said that will give 10% of profits to turn the city into a cryptocurrency hub.

But local authorities have already said that digging in the dump poses an ecological risk.

