The lemon cologne worn by Tom Cruise and many Spanish and Parisian beauty editors

In a matter of fragrancesthere is no longer a frontier when it comes to choosing perfumes for women and men because when it comes to opting for cologne or fresh perfumes, we agree when choosing aromas. That is precisely what happens to us with the lemon cologne what do you use Tom Cruise for years but it is also one of the favorites of both Spanish and Parisian beauty editors.

We refer to Eau d’Hadrien of Goutal that has become the reference fragrance for many women and men for its versatility, its freshness and because it never tires when wearing it in addition to being long-lasting, something that is often difficult to find when wearing a cologne with citrus notes how is. In addition to carrying notes of lemon, grapefruit Y cypress that also connects us with the Tuscan landscapes but also with history such as that of Emperor Hadrian and the iconic novel Memoirs of Hadrian by Marguerite Yourcenar.

According to the firm, it has been in the toilets of thousands of women and men around the world for more than four decades and shows that fresh colonies like this and with history transcend time. And for this reason, it is no coincidence that it is not lacking in the ritual at the time of perfume daily and even more so in the summer of the Spanish and Parisian beauty editors, besides the fact that we know that Tom Cruise does not go out without her. At home, we also wear it daily because its contrast and freshness make it one of the most desirable to wear now and always, and with that long-lasting, light woody touch that makes it a different and unique one from the citrus perfumes that we usually wear. forever.

And it is that in what refers to colognes there is nothing written but what is true is that this one, without a doubt, is very much liked by everyone. And if a fragrance is successful and is one of the best sellers for years, it is because it really has an appetizing aroma and this one, without a doubt, meets all the requirements to become one of our favorites.

Goutal’s Eau d’Hadrien For sale in Douglas (119 euros, 100 ml) With notes of Sicilian lemon, green mandarin, grapefruit and cypress, this fragrance is subtle and fresh at the same time, long-lasting and timeless. Buy Product

Two citrus colognes with lemon as the protagonist that you will also like for this summer

Mimosa de Maube eau de toilette For sale at PromoFarma (15.28 euros) Cheerful and vital fragrance with soft citrus notes, floral accords and a background of musk. We like notes of bergamot, lemon, ginger flower, light mimosa, petitgrain, apple, sandalwood, moss, musk. Buy Product

Pura Vida, Essential Waters by Victorio & Lucchino For sale in El Corte Ingls (14.95 euros) With a hint of citrus from Italian lemon and Calabrian bergamot, plus hints of the ocean like ginger and juniper and woody base notes, this fragrance is one of our favorites for summer. Buy Product

