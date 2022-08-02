The incredible sexism of the Monteprato Men’s Festival

Every year, the men’s festival is held in Monteprato di Nimis (province of Udine). A profoundly sexist event that sees the organization of activities such as the “banana eating competition”, for which a petition has even been launched that decrees its cancellation.

The road to the gender equalityat work, in the family, and in everyday life it is dotted with obstacles and initiatives such as the so-called “Men’s party“. This is an event held annually on 2 August At Monteprato di Nimis, province of Udineand that, although it aspires to be goliardic, in reality it turns out profoundly sexist. An example of the various and “bizarre” – to put it mildly – initiatives that take place during the holiday is the famous “Banana Eating Competition”a competition that sees women challenge each other in an activity that simulates – not too subtly – the practice of oral sex. Although the appointment has been held undisturbed for three years already, this year the poster, rather explicit, and the event in general attracted more indignation so that Valentina Moromember of the commission equal opportunities of Cividale del Friuliand Elena Tuan, feminist activist and popularizer, have called a online petition who immediately decrees the cancellation of the tender.

Men’s Day: What is the infamous “Banana Eating Contest” all about?

Monteprato di NimisUdine: it is in this small town of 3 thousand inhabitants that the Men’s Day represents a tradition as well a fixed appointment since 1977. The 2 August is the date chosen for the event that every year it attracts a rather large audienceconsisting mainly of meneager to attend activities like the infamous “Competition of the banana eaters”this year overwhelmed and put at risk by (well-founded) accusations of sexism.

But what does this initiative consist of? Someone girlspromptly blindfolded, are done kneel in front of men holding a banana at their genitals. Participants will have to eat the fruitnotoriously associated with the male memberin the shortest possible time, simulating what seems to all intents and purposes one fellatio, or oral sex. The event is advertised through a manifest in which it is present a girl in costume intent on bite into a bananaan image that follows the poster dating back to 2018where we can always (and strictly) admire a girl holding a banana in her hand and biting her lips with a winking effect.

The petition

And it is in the light of more problematic and sexist implications of a event focused on the celebration of the patriarchate in its most vulgar forms through the creation of “mega phalluses carved in wood or made with bread“, The execution of”propitiatory rites” and of “ancestral dances “ and finally, “the election of the most masculine David“, that Valentina Moro in collaboration with Elena Tuan started a petition for cancel the raceof which the Equal Opportunities Commission of the Region.

“The fact that it is possible to imagine organizing one on the occasion of the Men’s Day “Banana Eating Contest” upsets and generates angerof course, but at the same time also not so surprising”, Observe the organizers on the poster of the petition, which went viral in the last few hours. Such an initiative does not arouse particular surprise because, according to what Moro and Tuan write, “fits into a historical, cultural, social and political context in which the role of women continues to be delegated to that of a sexual and sexualized object […]”. The same cultural context that – reads the text of the petition – “stands at the root of endless other forms of oppressiondifferent, of course, but still connected to each other: from gender-based violence and its multiple manifestations al gender pay gapfrom the recent NO of the Senate to the sinking of the DDL Zanfrom the question ofabortion to that of nursing and reproductive work, still, unfortunately, treated as a woman’s prerogative or even her “natural extension”. In essence, the “Banana Eating Contest” is “just the tip of the iceberg of a violent and sexist culture which is often referred to as’supro culture‘”.

Finally, the organizers, who wonder why the program of this party was not “imagined differently”, propose to cover “any hole created” in the absence of the race, personally attending Monteprato di Nimis “to publicly tell how feminisms are by no means a female issuebut rather a question concerning the happiness, freedom and liberation of everyone, including men, as the signatures collected with this letter also testify ”.

The reply from the organizer

Not of the same opinion – but that was to be expected – Andrea Berraone of the organizers of the event which takes place every year at Monteprato di Nimisaccording to which “Malice is in the eye of the beholder”. As we read on Tomorrowthe man justifies himself by stating that “If there were no competitors we would not do it” and pointing out that “The age range of the young ladies who participate goes from 21 to 75 years”, including none – he says – “he sees nothing wrong”. Berra reiterates that “The program remains confirmed”being – according to him – a “sterile controversy”.