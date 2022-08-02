The impressive number of times Vin Diesel feeds in a day

To stay strong and maintain a figure like the one he shows off in his movies, actor Vin Diesel has to eat several times a day. Because of his daily activity and the amount of exercise he gets, the nutrients in his body must keep up.

At 55 years old, Vin Diesel He remains one of the actors with the best-built body in Hollywood. All this is the product of a lot of discipline, exercise and healthy eating. It was not always like this, since before succeeding in Hollywood Vin Diesel He was so tall and skinny that they called him “worm”.

Vin Diesel has always been a good eater, but since he started working out, his diet has multiplied.

The nickname did not last long and perhaps served as a stimulant for the future star to start working his muscles and multiplying his diet. Today, the actor consumes a large amount of food to keep up with the energy he expends in the gym.

Vin Diesel eat between six and eight times a day, distributing the intake of proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fruits, in different dishes. Wine follow a diet low in fat, but rich in protein and carbohydrates with a medium glycogen index.

the actor of Fast and Furious consume between 300 and 500 kilocalories per meal trying to reach 2500-2700 kilocalories daily. As for the consumption of proteins, which are the ones that favor muscle growth, Vin Diesel He has a preference for chicken and pork.

In general, his diet is low in fat, so the meats he eats are generally lean and he eats them grilled, in order to subtract the most fat from the portions he eats. From time to time he also adds fish and a few red meats.

As a complement to your meals and to meet the percentage of carbohydrates that your body requires, Vin Diesel he eats different vegetables, fruits and is a fan of baked potatoes. The actor has stated that in these cases he prefers natural products.