The hypocrisy of Americans offended by the accent of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

We have long assumed that Blonde will not go unnoticed. The film that humanizes the figure of an American icon like Marilyn Monroe with a graphic dramatization of their suffering, but with a Hispanic actress as the protagonist, it was always destined to raise blisters. Or at least give (a lot) to talk about. And when there are still almost two months to go before its premiere, the controversy has begun.

And it is that many American viewers have not been pleased to hear the accent of Anne of Arms in the latest movie trailer Netflix. They say they notice her Cuban tone too much and there are those who criticize her saying that she should have trained better. What’s more, you can read some jokes on Twitter after the actress said she had spent nine months working on Marilyn’s accent.

But I say… haven’t American actors been playing international characters since the beginning of cinema?

After a first trailer that gave us long teeth, but where we practically did not listen to Ana de Armas (other than an opening sentence that whispers crying), the latest trailer was released last Friday, sparking debate among American viewers throughout of the whole weekend. In this video we can already hear the Cuban actress bringing Monroe to life, capturing the essence and vulnerability of the character but without strictly controlling the tone of her natural accent. For the international ear it is not so bad, but obviously for a part of the Americans it is.

Ana de Armas revealed to The Times of London that he spent a lot of time working on the accent before shooting began. “It took me nine months of dialect training, internships, and several ADR sessions. [para conseguir el acento]. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain ended up fried” said. (ADR is the system for dubbing and recording sounds in a studio after the shooting of a movie). And although in the trailer we see that Ana de Armas does not have the same accent as Marilyn Monroe, we can verify that she does a masterful job of imitating the softness of her tone of voice with that emblematic sensual whisper.

“Correct me if I’m wrong. Did Marilyn Monroe have a strong Spanish accent? wrote an user. “I didn’t know Marilyn Monroe had a Spanish accent.” added other. “It’s not like Nicole Kidman or Saoirse Ronan who can completely disguise their native accent.” etc. And although several tweeters came out in defense of the actress, the debate was served.

Thus, before the heated debate on Twitter, those responsible for Marilyn Monroe’s estate came out in defense of Ana de Armas, assuring that “any actor who steps into this role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it sounds like Ana de Armas was a great choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the full movie!” said the president of the company that controls the heritage, ABG, Marc Rosen (via Variety).

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’. Credit Netflix © 2022

And although we can understand that many Americans have a sensitive potato when it comes to a national icon like Marilyn, we cannot forget that if Ana de Armas keeps part of her accent it will be because they creatively decided so. After all there is a director (Andrew Dominik), producers and investors involved that even she herself had to convince through several auditions. Also, if she was chosen for her role, it was because she would be the perfect candidate and, personally, she has my vote of confidence. Without forgetting that with this election, both Ana and those responsible for the film are basically making history in terms of equal opportunities for all minorities in Hollywood.

Because here we enter the eternal debate of equal opportunities where a homosexual person can play a hetero, where a black actor can be James Bond, where a transsexual can play a cisgender and vice versa. Where a Hispanic can play Marilyn Monroe.

Therefore, those critics should perhaps remember that we are moving forward in equality, not going backwards. In addition, before being offended they should review the history of cinema without looking at their navel.

Or did Madonna not play a figure in Argentine history like Evita? In English and without changing her accent in the slightest. Or didn’t Russell Crowe bring to life an iconic figure of British culture as Robin Hood and did it with a super thick Australian accent? Just as Javier Bardem gave life to a Colombian historical figure like Pablo Escobar and in English; Nicolas Cage forced a ridiculous Italian accent but speaking English in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin while Al Pacino did the same with the Cuban accent in The price of power. And not to mention the distribution of The Gucci house. Or how many series or movies have we seen with characters from the Spanish or French monarchy on screen but speaking in English? And nothing happened, we Hispanics did not reveal ourselves en masse.

Blonde premieres in Netflix on September 28.

