The hidden talent of Johnny Depp with which he grew his FORTUNE

Not only acting and music have earned the famous actor, but also his hidden talent.

Without a doubt, the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp shows that he is a very talented character, not only in acting and music, but also in painting, a talent that very few knew he had.

During his acting career, Johnny has starred in countless films and was named the highest paid actor in the industry by The Telegraph. This led him to accumulate a fortune of more than 600 million dollars, as revealed by his former finance manager in the well-known lawsuit he brought against his ex-wife for defamation and of which he was the winner.

However, it is said that much of that amount was lost due to the excesses of the famous with alcohol and other substances.

In 2018, the actor’s financial problems came to light, a financier detailed that the actor had a compulsive spending disorder of 2 million dollars a month.

However, after Johnny’s economic problems, he managed to recover his fortune. But how did he do it? The interpreter took advantage of his multiple talents to stabilize his economy; On July 15, he released the album “18” with his friend, musician Jeff Beck, with whom he has surprised on stage.

On the other hand, he recently put up for sale a series of celebrity portraits entitled “Friends & Heroes”, in which he painted the faces of people who have inspired him, such as Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Keith Richards, among others.

The British gallery Castle Fine Art, in charge of promoting the works of art, valued the pieces between 3,300 and 12,700 dollars.

These works were sold the same day they went on sale, they managed to sell out in a few hours. According to media such as the BBC and The Sunday, he earned around 3.5 million dollars for these portraits.

This is how Depp’s debut as a painter marks a milestone in his career and a victory for his pocket. Johnny’s fortune would amount to 153.5 million dollars.

