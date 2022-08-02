The girl from “If I were 30” is already 30 and is the twin sister of Jennifer Garner; so it looks | PHOTOS

“If I had 30” marked the career of Jennifer Garner and remains among the public’s favorites after 18 years thanks to the story in which a Teen wants to become an adult, as is the case now with Christa B Allen who gave life to Jenna when she was little and now she is 30.

Christa B Allen performed the teenage version of Jenna Rick on the tape, a 13-year-old girl suffering from a identity crisis and after a chaotic birthday she wishes to become an adult without imagining the difficulties she would have to face, something that leads to reflection decisions made in different aspects of life.

Christa B. Allen and Jennifer Garner. Photo: Instagram @sitederole

Allen was 12 years old at the time “If I had 30” premiered and now she has already reached the adult age of her character, although what has surprised her fans is the shocking similar what do you have with Jennifer Garner for which, even, some have assured that it could be his sister.

During the quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christa B. Allen recreated one of the most ironic scenes of the film in which she is characterized by the character of Jenna Rick wearing the Versace colored dress, the same as stars like Ariana Grande have carried also alluding to “If I had 30”.

“Flirtatious and Prosperous”

Christa Brittany Allen She turned 30 on November 11 and before “If I Had 30” boosted her career, she had shown her talent as an actress in the productions of “Men” and “Cake”, where he drew attention for his resemblance from that moment to Jennifer Garner.

In addition to the 2004 film, she was cast two years later to play the young version of Garner in the film “ghosts of my ex” where he shared credits with Matthew McConaughey and Emma Stone.

The native of Wildomar, California, continued her acting career successfully and in 2011 she was part of the cast of “One Kine Day” and “Dead on Arrival” in 2017. She was also part of television projects such as “Grey’s Anatomy” in the episode “All by Myself” and in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in “Miscarriage of Justice”.

Christa B. Allen surprises by resemblance to Jennifer Garner. Photo: Instagram @christaallen

