The first pictures of Johnny Depp, where he portrays his heroes and friends, sold for 3.5 million euros | People

Just two months after the verdict of the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was announced, of which there are still legal consequences and pending payments, the actor Johnny Depp (59 years old) has taken advantage of the media pull and the support that is receiving from his unconditional fans to launch his latest artistic project, this time through portraiture, after recently announcing that he is also about to release his first music album.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has obtained more than three million pounds (3.5 million euros) with the sale of 780 limited edition lithographs signed by the actor, within his debut collection entitled Friends and Heroes, through the British gallery Castle Fine Art. It was last Thursday when Depp announced the sale of his works through his Instagram account where he accumulates more than 27 million followers, which came to block the gallery’s website . Individual framed works are priced from £3,950 (€4,700) to £14,950 (€17,850). From the art gallery, they have reported that the collection is “officially sold out” being “the fastest sale to date, since it was sold out in just a few hours”.

Inspired by friends or iconic stars, the collection includes portraits of figures such as singers Bob Dylan, friend and personal hero of the actor; Keith Richards, in whom Depp was inspired to create his character Jack Sparrow, and actors like Al Pacino, a close friend since they starred in the criminal drama Donnie Brasco (1997) and legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on the people who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and the people I admire,” the artist, who defines his art as a mix between “pop and street”. The gallery describes his work as created “from photographic references” where “each image has been reduced to a simpler and more iconic representation of the subject, which Johnny has then developed and energized with his characteristic freehand strokes.”

This sale comes just days after a Virginia judge denied actress Amber Heard’s request for a new libel trial against Johnny Depp. Heard’s lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to overturn the verdict, which netted Depp $10.35 million. The reason, according to the defense, is that the sentence did not comply with sufficient evidence during the trial. The lawsuit was one of the most followed in recent times, even being compared to that of OJ Simpson in 1995, which came to be baptized as “the trial of the century.” After the verdict, several feminist groups warned of the damage it can do to the Me Too movement due to the risk of dissuading women who have suffered mistreatment, abuse or sexual violence from denouncing for fear of future defamation lawsuits.