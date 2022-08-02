The epic action movie with Matt Damon that triumphs on Amazon Prime Video

Matt Damon He is one of the best known actors today. The interpreter has an extensive and successful career. Taking his first steps in the film industry in the early 1990s, Damon became one of the most acclaimed names in the industry.

The actor has starred in a large number of feature films, some of which have received great recognition. On three occasions he was nominated for an Oscar for his performances in Undefeated, The Martian Y Manchester by the Sea, as a producer, as it was nominated for Best Picture. In 1998 he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film Good Will Hunting (In search of destiny), which he co-wrote with Ben Affleck.

Despite his endless list of successes, not all of Martt Damon’s works have had the full endorsement of critics. One of them was The big Wall (The Great Wall), the action movie released in 2016 and directed by Zhang Yimou.

Matt Damon stars in this epic film alongside Willem Dafoe and Pedro Pascal

The film is set in the fifteenth century in China, where an English mercenary, played by Damon, and another Spanish, played by Pedro Pascal, witness the mysteries surrounding the construction of the Great Wall of China. Both will discover that the ambitious construction was not carried out to keep the Mongols at bay, but to stop the arrival of something much more dangerous.

In addition to Damon, the film’s cast features performances by Peter Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Jingtian, Zhang Hanyu, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Lin Gengxin, Ryan Zhenamong others.

At its premiere in December 2016, The big Wall It grossed more than $330 million dollars, from a budget of $150 million dollars. In China, the film grossed $170 million, for which it was considered a flop.

The great wall did not get good reviews at its premiere

The critical reception of film was not much better either. On the Rotten Tomatoes site it has a score of 35%, which is considered low. Most critics agree that despite a strong cast of well-known American and Chinese actors, “The Great Wall is neither exciting nor entertaining as one might expect.” One of the aspects of the film that stood out was the visual achievements.

Now The big Wall seems to have found new life in Amazon Prime Video where it has positioned itself as one of the most watched movies on the streaming platform, remaining in second place in the Top 10 behind The Mummystarring Tom Cruise.

