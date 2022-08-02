The drastic decision that Emme, Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, would have made after her mother’s wedding

the honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had iconic moments that his followers witnessed. The paparazzi followed them everywhere after their escape to Las Vegas was known to seal her love with marriage and even in Paris, where they traveled in the company of their children, Emme and Seraphina.

Everything has an end and the actor had to return to California for the filming of Batman, but JLo’s time in Europe is not over yet and she stayed for a few more events, such as the gala that Unicef ​​prepares in Italy this Saturday for Ukraine. As proof of her complicity, He has been seen with his daughter Emme while they enjoy various walks or dine in exclusive restaurants. In the midst of these tight schedules, the decision that the teenager had made in recent days was surprising.

Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images) Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has twins Emme and Max, 14 years old, which were born from her previous relationship with Marc Anthony. The good bond of the young people with Ben’s children is notorious, especially between Emme and Seraphina, who also walked with the newlywed couple in Paris. The teenager likes to follow in her mom’s footsteps and she made an impact with her voice by performing alongside her at the SuperBowl halftime show and also when talking about their non-binary gender. Until now, it seemed that the young woman balanced her social networks and her constant media exposure well, until a message from her caused debate on Instagram.

On the @emme.munizz account, which has more than 33,000 followers, including Jennifer Lopez, a message appeared two days ago saying: “Hello everyone! I’m sorry, but I have to do what I think is right. (The @emme.muniz account has come to an end.) It’s been two good years since I have this account. I think my time here was magical. Good things come to an end and I wish you all the best. Thanks for the support”, she shared with the description“God bless you all”.

The message that appeared on emme.munizz’s account @emme.munizz/Instagram

The decision to deactivate the account took his followers by surprise, who in the comments asked him to return because they enjoyed seeing the photos he shared. Although others also doubted the authenticity of the profile, since although the singer of “On the Floor” is among his followers, the description states “Not Emme” and “Not in use”so several people inquired that they closed the page so as not to cause confusion.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme pose in a photo @emme.munizz/Instagram

Apparently, mother and daughter are becoming closer. Jennifer surprised with her looks in Europe in the company of her daughter, who has found in Seraphina Affleck a “companion”, as he called her, unconditionally, since they often share moments together. In addition, Emme also has another unconditional “friend”: “Lu”, with whom she appears in the last photo that was published on the account @ emme.munizz. Lu is a camel and in the image that she is in networks she kisses the young woman on the cheek. That snapshot she would have several years, since the look that she appreciates is not the current one. In the comments, many were surprised by how exotic this amazing pet is.