The districts of Barcelona in which the price of rent has skyrocketed

Historical record in the price of rentals in Barcelona. For the first time four districts of the city exceed 1,000 euros per month on average. Despite the fact that the Catalan Land Institute (Incasòl) places the average income at 965.38 euros, 6.63% more than last year, currently this average is notably exceeded in much of the Catalan capital. Despite the price limitation promoted by the Generalitat, Les Corts, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Ciutat Vella and Eixample have staged a change in trend.

Sarrià-Sant Gervasi

The average rental price in the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district has gone from 1,229.02 euros in the first quarter of 2021, to 1,264.95 euros in the same period of this 2022; which represents an increase of 2.93%. At this price it is the most expensive district in Barcelona.

Les Cortes

Second place is occupied by Les Corts. District popularly known for being the area where the Camp Nou is located, in one year the average rental price has increased by 5.3%, going from 1,027.37 euros to 1,081.79 euros, in this first quarter of 2022.

Eixample

The Eixample now has an average rental price of 1,068.86 euros. Of the 991.96 registered in the first quarter of 2021, the district has experienced an increase of 7.75%.

old city

The Ciutat Vella district is the fourth with the most expensive average rental price, and the one that has experienced the highest increase of all: 23.06%. And it is that it has gone from 827.93 euros on average in 2021 to 1,018.86 this first quarter of 2022

The other districts of Barcelona

Grace does not lag behind. With an increase of 7.46%, it touches the barrier of 1,000 euros on average. According to the latest information, the average rental price for this first quarter of 2022 stands at €961.02. Sant Marti rises 3.14% and stands at €908.06. Sants-Montjuïc, 839.96 euros (+5.01%); Sant Andreu, 779.10 euros (+2.82%); Horta-Guinardó, 762.05 (+0.14%). New Barris is the district with the cheapest average rental price: €680.84 (+0.26%).

