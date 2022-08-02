The discs to listen to in August 2022

“Could We Be More” Kokoroko (August 5)

Starting with the idea of ​​making Afrobeat for the 21st century, today Kokoroko mix jazz, funk, Caribbean music and Afrobeat in a perfect mix to listen to in London clubs. Great horn section, smooth production, musicality. Seductive and classy, as they say in their parts.

“The Alchemist’s Euphoria” Kasabian (August 5)

What will the band’s new album be like without Tom Meighan, dismissed after the domestic violence case? «If there is one thing I can say about this record» explained Serge Pizzorno, who also co-produced it, «it is that I feel like a cohesive work. At the mastering I finally felt it as a unique work and it was a beautiful moment. I think it really lives up to our seven albums… The Magnificent Seven ». The first clues in Scriptvre.

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” Calvin Harris (August 5)

Sequel to the 2017 album, it enjoys a list of unusual feats: Dua Lipa and Young Thug in PotionJustin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams in Stay with Meand then Jorja Smith, Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, Charlie Puth, Normani, Tinashe, 6lack, Pusha T and many others.

“What I Breathe” Mall Grab (August 5)

His name is Jordon Alexander, he was born in Austria but lives in London where he mixes electronics, jungle, pop, grime. “Since I got here,” he told him to NME, «I immersed myself in the sounds, culture and history of this place. Even when I was in Australia, all the music I was obsessed with came from London or the UK. ‘

“Matriarchy Now” Pussy Riot (August 5)

Hard to say what to expect from the Pussy Riot mixtape. It has been listened to Plastic with iLoveMakkonen, elsewhere are Tove Lo (also in the role of executive producer) and Big Freedia. The narrative on the album revolves around the defense of reproductive rights.

“Reset” Panda Bear & Sonic Boom (August 12)

Noah “Panda Bear” Lennox is a key member of the Animal Collective and the author of several solo records, including Person Pitch. Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember is a producer (also for Panda Bear) and former Spaceman 3. From their first album together, apparently full of echoes and samples of the 50s and 60s, peaks of freakness are expected. For now it has been heard Go On and it’s actually weird and retro in its own way.

“Unwanted” Pale Waves (August 12)

“Up the volume of the guitars and off the synths.” This is how Heather Baron-Gracie described the group’s third album, designed to have a more pop-punk sound than the previous ones and to be played live. With a reference in mind: the Paramore. Four singles have been released so far, including Lies.

“Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” Erasure (August 12)

The result of Vince Clarke’s experimentation during the making of the 2020 album The Neonof which it is a sort of appendix, Day-Glo it is presented as an album hidden in the folds of another album. As compared to The Neonit should be more introspective and atmospheric.

“Dolls” Bella Poarch (August 12)

A six-piece EP to prove that Bella Poarch is not only an influencer, but also a pop singer with her own world (story and interview here). In No Mans Land and in the video of Dolls there is Grimes.

“Cheat Codes” Danger Mouse & Black Thought (August 12)

Fifteen years after the first collaboration, which did not give life to an album, the singer of the Roots meets the superproducer again. Guests included Run the Jewels, A $ AP Rocky, Michael Kiwanuka and the late MF Doom. The first appetizer was No Gold Teeththe last one Aquamarine with Kiwanuka.

“I Survived, It’s Over” Rich Ruth (August 12)

They say a lot of good about this album by Michael Rich Ruth, session player from Nashville who years ago, to calm the anxiety, got it into his head to make ambient music after being the victim of an armed robbery. I Survived, It’s Over it was produced after the tornado that shocked Nashville in 2020, led by Keith Jarrett’s live in Cologne and John Coltrane’s free masterpiece Ascension. How does it sound? Feel here and here.

“Ancient Astronauts” Motorpsycho (August 19)

Four tracks (one of which is 22 minutes long), three musicians, the ability to take music everywhere and “elsewhere”. Strange but true for a super prolific band: it’s been 16 months since the previous album. This was practically recorded live over the span of five days.

“Lifetime Achievement” Loudon Wainwright III (August 19)

Veteran of American folk, bastard father, reluctant patriarch. This is his 31st album (if we are not wrong), the first of unreleased in eight years now, and judging from what we have heard it contains the insightful and if necessary humorous observations typical of the artist on life. daily, on the passing of time, on death and on what good and less good has done in life. Without giving any discounts to anyone, not even to himself.

“Bleed Out” The Mountain Goats (August 19)

Says John Darnielle: «I came up with the idea of ​​writing a group of songs that were uptempo action mini-films. Plots, characters, robberies, hostages, questionable gangbangs, runaway cars, all that stuff. The gas pedal was glued to the floor, except for the title track buckle up. We hid in the woods of Chapel Hill and made this album without anyone knowing it, like undercover soldiers ». The cover recalls the posters of the Italian policemen, complete with a car of the Carabinieri.

“Profound Mysteries II” Röyksopp (August 19)

“We want you to lose your senses,” Svein Berge said of the new album, inspired by the artists who influenced Röyksopp in their youth, as well as being centered on the themes of “love and loss, despair and reconciliation”. Various pieces have already been listened to, including Let’s Get It Right, Unity And Sorry.

“Viva Las Vengeance” Panic! At the Disco (August 19)

Announced by the single of the same name, the record is described by Brendon Urie as “a look back in time at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now”. And again: “I didn’t realize I was making an album, there was something about the tape recorder that made me stay honest.”

“Heartmind” Cass McCombs (August 19)

Cult artist immensely loved by English critics, even with good reason, the Californian has reached his tenth album where he continues his path in American song. Recorded practically live with three different producers, it contains among other songs Karaoke And Unproud Warrior which give an idea of ​​the variety of work.

“Will of the People” Muse (August 26)

The band’s latest studio album Simulation Theory it came out four years ago, but it seems like a century has gone by. Announced by four excerpts (the last one is Kill or Be Killed) and also launched as NTF (1000 copies that will compete for the first time in the sales counted for the English ranking), Will of the People is the album with which Muse must prove that their stadium rock hasn’t aged badly.

“Young Blood” Marcus King (August 26)

This album would appeal to the 70s Rock Gods. And it will appeal to those who love old-fashioned rock-blues played by young musicians. Produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, the album is also the result of the choice to go easy on alcohol and substances, as Marcus King told us.

“Pre Pleasure” Julia Jacklin (August 26)

The title of the Australian singer-songwriter’s new album derives from “the feeling of having to do my every duty before enjoying something. Whether it’s the songs or the sex, the friendships or the relationship with the family, I always think that by working long and hard I will end up enjoying them. But it doesn’t work like that ». She will appeal to lovers of soft and melancholy songwriting. This is Love, Tru Not to Let Go.

“Flood” Stella Donnelly (August 26)

A sad diary. This is how the Australian singer-songwriter defined her new album, of which they heard the title track and Lungs. It is partly inspired by birdwatching, an activity carried out in the rainforest of Bellingen, «forgetting that I am a musician». Journalists are enjoying it: 8/10 per Uncutfour stars for Mojo.

“Forever” Calypso Rose (August 26)

This record is an opportunity to discover the so-called Queen of Calypso, 82-year-old singer and musician from Trinidad & Tobago who engages here in unpublished and remakes of pieces from her repertoire. There are also Manu Chao and Carlos Santana.

“Broken Gargoyles” Diamanda Galás (August 26)

Born in 2020 as a sound installation at Hanover’s Kapellen Leprosarium, the avant-garde singer’s new album is heralded as an intellectual yet visceral record. Like a good part of her repertoire: at times amazing, but not for everyone.

“Mascara Streakz” Altered Images (August 26)

Directly from the Scottish new wave scene of the 80s, Clare Grogan’s band is back, who set up Altered Images with other members of the Siouxsie and the Banshees fan club. It makes sense 41 years later Happy Birthday? We will find out at the end of the month, in the meantime there are some pieces to get an idea how Glitter Ball, Beautiful Thing And Streakz Mascara.

“Green of Winter” Battle Trance (August 26)

One of the strangest and most successful albums you will ever hear this year. There are four of them, they have been active in this formation for about ten years, they all play the tenor sax and move at the intersection between contemporary music and avant-garde jazz. What they do with the instruments in these three tracks is simply mind-blowing: you won’t believe your ears.

“All of Us Flames” Ezra Furman (August 26)

“It’s a first-person plural album. It’s a queer record for the stage of life where you start to understand that you’re not alone, but dependent on finding your family, your people, a way to work as part of something bigger. I wanted to make songs for the threatened communities, and in particular for those to which I belong: trans and Jewish ».

“Evolution Here We Come” Chris Forsyth (August 26)

Mini-jam with television guitar weaving and garage rock intensity. You will see that we will talk about this album played with Doug McCombs of Tortoise, Tom Malach of Garcia Peoples, Dave Harrington (Darkside) and Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker and others). Among the guests, Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate) and Marshall Allen (Sun Ra).