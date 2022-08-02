The day of the famous: Amber Heard, in “bankruptcy”

08.01.2022 9:15 p.m.

Beyoncé changes the lyrics to a song on her new album

Beyonce will change the letter of one of the songs of his new album renaissance after being accused of using a word as a form of discrimination or social prejudice against people with disabilities. The term used in the song heated it is spaz, an offensive way of saying “a stupid person“. “The word that was not intentionally used in a harmful way will be replaced,” reads a statement from the artist.

Beyoncé bets on the revival of disco music on her new album

Drake positive for Covid

Drake had given positive for Covid-19. In a post shared on his Instagram account, the rapper revealed that his Young Money reunion performancewith Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed after know your disease.

“I am truly devastated to say that I have tested positive for Covid and that the Young Money performance scheduled for tonight will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date”, the artist has written. “I will keep the city informed and share the new date whenever we have it closed,” he added.

Rapper Drake / EP

Violeta Mangriñán gives birth to little Gala

After spending nearly 24 hours in labor in the hospital, Violet Mangriñan You can now say with all the letters that it is a mom. The former contestant survivors has published on social networks the first images of her with her first daughter, Gala.

Still with the route in hand, the young woman could not help but share this special moment with her followers through Instagram. The happy faces of her and her partner, Fabio ColloricchioThey speak for themselves.

Violeta Mangriñán and Fabio Colloricchio and their daughter / INSTAGRAM

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, fun in Sardinia

Vacations relax a lot. So much so that a couple of the most beloved, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been seen in Sardinia on a tremendous yacht where they have shared laughter, jokes and special moments.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake / NETWORKS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, reunion and games in Madrid

The footballer has returned to Spain amid the rumors of signing for Athletic de Madrid, but to meet again with the famous Spanish influencer and her daughters. With them he has shown that he can smile in a photo and play like a child.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo INSTAGRAM

Carlos Vives, with family in Paris

“The happiness to be able to share the tour with the family. Something unique”. The words could not be clearer. The Colombian is elated to be able to count on his family on his tour that has taken him to the French capital and together they have walked through the most emblematic places of the city of love.

Carlos Vives with his family in Paris / INSTAGRAM

The kings visit the Cartuja de Valldemossa

The Royal family approached the monumental complex initially erected as a royal palace, where they have been able to give a walk through the gardens, enjoying the views and the good weather. Enjoying the visit like any other tourist, the King and Queen admired the gardens and took the opportunity to pose for the media, creating a family portrait in an idyllic setting.

King Felipe VI and Doña Letizia with their daughters / EFE

Isabel Jiménez shows off her abs in a bikini

Summer is synonymous with heat, beach and swimsuits that allows many followers to enjoy the bodies of the celebrities they love the most. One of those people who has shown to be in top form is Isabel Jimenez who has posed on the high seas in a bikini and everyone has been amazed at her abs.

The journalist Isabel Jiménez / INSTAGRAM

Ben Affleck joins ‘Aquaman’

Rumors began to spread at the time that Ben Affleck appeared in a photo with Jason Momoa. Days after the news was confirmed, Jennifer Lopez’s husband joins the second part of Aquaman.

Ben Affleck and Jason Mamoa / INSTAGRAM

Amber Heard puts her mansion up for sale

Beyond the dirty laundry that they have brought out in the trial and later, the sentence forces Amber Heard to pay compensation to Johnny Depp worth 11 million dollars. Faced with this enormous expense, the actress has put up for sale her mansion that she has in Yucca Valley (United States) and has already found a buyer.

The person in question would have disbursed $1,050,000 for the property, far from what he owes Depp, but enough to face the “bankruptcy” in which she lives submerged.