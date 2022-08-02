The day Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly tried Ayahuasca

In a renowned American Night Show, the actress and the rapper shared their experience of trying ayahuasca (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Ayahuasca is a concoction originally from the Amazon linked to the traditional medicine of different communities in Latin America. Although its use is ancient, different show business personalities and even from politics have resorted to it as a method of spiritual healingas did the renowned actress Megan Fox and her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

It was during an interview in the popular Night Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the American model and actress of films like transformers (2007) revealed that Along with her current boyfriend, she traveled to Costa Rica to delve into the mysterious world that surrounds the entire experience of trying ayahuasca.

Initially, Megan Fox commented that, although they had every intention of experiencing the ritual, they wanted to do it under the right conditions so they did it in the company of native groups of the region, who guided and oriented them throughout the astral journey that caused the hallucinogenic effect of the concoction.

Megan Fox shared that she tried ayahuasca in the middle of the jungle (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

Due to the characteristics of the experience, both Megan Fox as Machine Gun Kelly, entered the jungle of Costa RicaHowever, the actress acknowledged that she thought it would be a “glamping” type environment because the place where they went to try ayahuasca is usually visited by all kinds of celebrities.

Although I expected 5 star service, the American model was surprised to discover how rudimentary the experience, beginning by mentioning that they could not eat any type of food after one in the afternoon. Likewise, he explained that to get water they had to walk very long distances and that even so they could not bathe due to the drought situation that the region was going through.

Nevertheless, Megan fox He valued leaving his comfort zone and admitted that letting go of glamor and being vulnerable is one of the most important parts of the experience. This premise was confirmed with the first step to try ayahuasca, which he cataloged as the “vomitive”.

The couple tried ayahuasca along with 20 other strangers (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for for Daily Front Row)

According to the statements of the actress in the Night Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! she and Machine Gun Kelly were meeting 20 other people – total strangers to them – and They began to go three by three to drink a kind of lemon tea, a drink that made them vomit and expel any type of waste from their bodies.. According to Megan Fox, the same guides supervise that they vomit enough before letting them continue with the ritual.

Once they vomited and cast aside vanity and glamour, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were ready to continue the ceremony for three nights. For Megan Fox, the experience was incredibly intense as she commented that -although it is different for each person- during the second evening she visited what she described as “hell for eternity” a place where he could perceive a real death of his ego.

Likewise, the renowned American model explained that the place where ayahuasca guided her is her own psychological hellthat is to say, it is a medicine that goes beyond the issues that can be treated with therapy or hypnosis, since “it goes to the depths of your soul and takes you to a psychological prison”detailed Megan Fox.

The Ayahuasca ceremony: the ritual that connects the magical world with the spiritual. Capture: Put Srca / The Path of the Heart.

The also called “rope of the spirits It is made from a plant that belongs to the Malpighiaceae family, receiving the scientific name of Banisteriopsis caapi. According to official data from the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru, it lives in soils of height, far from the banks, in soils prone to flooding only with rising high.

Although not considered a drug, herbal combination produces visual and auditory hallucinations similar to lysergic acid or LSD. Its sowing time is between the months of November and December.

Ayahuasca contains alkaloids and/or monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), an enzyme that breaks down excess tyramine in the body. Blocking this enzyme may help relieve depression. Normally this substance is consumed in ceremonies that use a concoction for therapeutic purposes prepared by the “taitas” or indigenous shaman grandparents from countries such as Peru or Colombia.

