The daughter of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth makes her film debut

The new installment of Marvel, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, was recently released, and since then there is much to say about it. Details ranging from the digital effects they used to comic book references and more. In that sense, another of the aspects that have been able to surprise the most has to do with characters that the public did not recognize at first glance. Among them the daughter of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who made her film debut. Do you want to know what they had to say about this experience?

While it is true that Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are international stars, they prefer their privacy. That is why they have left their children in the background, they even changed their location to a small town in Australia to be calmer. Because of this, no one expected that when the actress said on her last trip to Spain: “There is a surprise in the new movie”, it was this one. India Rose plays “Love”.



Thor and his daughter

As Pataky commented to Divinity magazine, his children attend the studios from an early age and are already familiar with. “India likes it, but she has never wanted to teach or anything. She has never told me that she wants to be an actress, but she is not afraid of cameras,” she mentioned. For her part, Hemsworth pointed out in an interview with Kevin McCarthey the following: “Now I don’t want them to be child stars or actors. It was just a special experience that we all had, and they loved it. They had a great time.”

He was very proud of his daughter and made a post on Instagram. He showed a photo of himself with his little girl on the set of Thor when she was a baby and a more recent one on his lap. Although she is not the only one in the family to appear on the tape.

Elsa Pataky and her appearance alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor

In addition to the return to the cast of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi, stars such as Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and other have also appeared in the credits.yes Likewise, the Spanish has surrendered to the magnetism of the history of the God of Thunder. But it is almost impossible for the audience to have noticed that it was her. According to Insider, Chris’s wife has appeared in one of the first scenes of the film. Specifically, the one in which “Korg” relates some facts of Thor’s life. Starting from his childhood, to his love ties with a pirate, a werewolf and Jane Foster.

Natalie Portman’s (Zia Kelly) stunt double is the pirate, while the model is the lover she kisses intensely on top of a wolf. Now everyone understands why that kiss looked so real and passionate. It is difficult to tell that it is his wife because the cameo lasts only seconds. However, this is not the first time that the businesswoman has kissed Thor. Before that she had a small role in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in the final kiss scene.

It’s clear that Chris Hemsworth wanted to share his biggest role with Elsa Pataky and their children, who attended the premiere together.