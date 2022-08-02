The Crazy Joy of tattooing iconic shots on the skin

The case of tattoo artist Kat Van D and Jeff Sedlik’s 1989 shot translated into tattoo. Is the copyright on a “transformative” work lawful?



A portrait of Kat Van D working on the tattoo in question

Nicolai Lilin, in his Siberian Education where he recounted the complex symbology of criminal tattoos, he wondered about the artistic value they could have. “I was interested in the subjects not only for reasons related to the criminal tradition, but also for their artistic value. Already in the phase of studying the drawings, I began to wonder why each tattoo could not be understood exclusively as a work of art, whether small or large. According to his philosophy, the criminal tattoo was the purest art form that existed in the world“.

The fascinating and millenary tradition of “painting one’s skin forever” returns cyclically, and not without controversy, to be talked about, for the most disparate reasons. It has often been wondered if tattoos can be considered as real works of art and in what ways they can be protected.

In this regard, the recent case involving the well-known American tattoo artist Kat Von D is interesting, sued for having reproduced on the shoulder of a friend the iconic photographic portrait of jazzist Miles Davis with a finger to his mouth, taken in 1989 by Jeff Sedlik.

The story begins in March 2017, when Katherine Von Drachenberg, the real name of the tattoo artist, posted on her Instagram profile with over 8 million followers the post of a tattoo she made and “based” on the photograph taken by Sedlik. The photographer, claiming that it was a violation of his copyright as he had never granted any license for a derivative work, and therefore had never received any compensation for the exploitation of the image, decided to apply to the District Court of the California to ask for damages.

For her part, the tattoo artist, in addition to underlining the absence of commercial profit from the tattoo as it was performed for free, argued that it was a “transformative” work, as it was created by hand and with substantial divergences from the original image, such as the light and shadows on Davis’ face, the hairline on his head and the background of the two images is permissible for “fair use”.

A further interesting nuance to be grasped concerns the exception proposed by the lawyers of the defendants who asked the Court to consider a non-statutory “fair use” factor, that is “the fundamental rights of an individual to bodily integrity and personal expression“.

The defendants argued that “holding tattoo artists civilly liable for copyright infringement will necessarily expose these artists’ clients to the same civil liability whenever they decide to get tattooed on the basis of copyrighted material, to show their tattooed bodies in public or to share posts on social media about their tattoos. This is not the law and it cannot be the law “.

In fact, tattoos are a distinctive trait of a person and this has also been confirmed several times by jurisprudence: think of the case «Solid Oak Sketches v. 2K Sports ”, in which the New York federal judge, in a recent 2020 decision, found that the producer of the NBA 2K video game had some sort of implicit license to use the basketball star tattoo images as it purpose was to reflect the expression of the players’ identity and thus to represent them as accurately as possible.

However, the California District Court judge has for now limited himself to stating that “the tattoo does not create an intrinsically different meaning simply by being on the human body», Leaving the decision on the« fair use »of the tattoo to a jury.

Legal disputes regarding tattoos therefore seem to be on the agenda and in them it is easy to distinguish two different perspectives: that of the rights of tattoo artists as artists and authors of the drawings and that of the rights of tattooed people, as an expression of their own personality. and aesthetics.

Think, in fact, of the famous Maori tattoo on the face of Mike Tyson, illegally reported on the face of the actor Ed Helm in the film “The Hangover II”. Tattoo artist Victor Whitmill, owner of the copyright on the design, immediately filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros Entertainment, which however ended in a private agreement.

Or the case of the tattoo of an eagle’s head with a feather on it represented on Johnny Halliday’s arm, whose rights, as decided by the Paris Court of Appeal in 1998, belong to his tattoo artist Jean-Philippe Daures aka Santiag who had previously registered the design as a trademark at the Inpi (Institut National de la Propriété Intellectuelle). The sketches from the original photograph Recently, however, it seems that the well-known rapper Cardi B is cited for having used the image of the model Brophy and his recognizable tattoo of a tiger on his back in a “misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual” way as the cover of the album. launched his career.

The story «Sedlik v. Von Drachenberg “, however, also seems to have connections with the recent case” Warhol v. Goldsmith ”, which is awaiting review by the Supreme Court, on the transformative use of photographs.

A first sentence in March 2021 had decreed that Andy Warhol’s works of art based on a photographic portrait of Prince taken in 1981 by the defendant Lynn Goldsmith did not qualify as “transformative” and therefore could not invoke “fair use”; instead having to examine how images can be “reasonably perceived” and determining whether the use of the source material by the secondary work is at the service of a “fundamentally different and new” artistic purpose.

The next decision, which could certainly influence Sedlik’s case against Von D, is expected in October, hoping that it will definitively clarify when a work of art is sufficiently transformed to avoid copyright infringement and therefore fall under the covered by «fair use».

However, the judge in the case made no reference to this forthcoming decision, referring instead to another ruling from 2017, ‘Rentmeester v. Nike, ”which ruled that the two images in question were so“ unequivocally different ”in material detail that no ordinary observer of the works could have found copyright infringement.

We will therefore have to wait until next autumn not only to find out how American jurisprudence will answer the questions about the possible artistry, which to the writer seems somewhat dubious, of the Von D tattoo, but also to have yet another clarification on the doctrine of “fair use”.

While waiting for the sentence, we recommend that anyone who wants to give themselves to Crazy Joy “buy a notebook to write his little things. “