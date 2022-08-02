The controversial statements by Fernando Ortíz that angered America

Several fans of the Eagles were not at all satisfied with what Tano said after America vs. Leon.

The defeat of America versus Lion He left very sensitive things in Coapa. For weeks the name of Fernando Ortiz It is no longer well seen by many fans and with this new disaster, many demand his departure from the technical director.

Besides that, some followers exploded in social networks after seeing the controversial statements that Tano released in the press conference after the game corresponding to Day 6 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.

In addition to defending Sebastián Cáceres for the mistake that cost the Eagles their defeat, the 44-year-old Argentine coach assured that the actions of the team does not correspond to its current position in the table.

“Although things don’t turn out the way we want on the scoreboard, we also have to get up emotionally. The boys have complied, but they are hard hits we don’t deserveBut it is what it is, it is reality. I liked the team, he always tried, he was able to get up from the adverse markers. We had to get the victory and we did not know how to specify“Fernando Ortiz commented.

Those words and others caused reactions on Twitter: “The important thing is that we are well internally.” He doesn’t even know where he stands“; “Someone tell Ortiz that he is at Club América, his statements are just as mediocre as the results he has had in the tournament“; “I liked the team” and the “We don’t deserve those results” makes me think that Tano lives in an alternate reality“.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!