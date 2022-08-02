the Chinese restaurant in New York that falls in love with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

Photo credit: Steve Granitz – Getty Images

Just five minutes walk from the Manhattan Bridge in New York, it is located on three floors the luxurious Hwa Yuan Chinese food restaurant, now headed by the prestigious chef Chen Lien Tang. Located in Chinatown, this emblem of the neighborhood opened its doors for the first time in 1968 under the mandate of the well-known chef Shorty Tang, who, with his good culinary work and after being crowned in the 80s, captivated famous names such as Steve McQueen or Paul Newman. .

After being closed for a few years and after more than three decades of preparation, Chen Lien Tang, son of Shorty Tang, resumed the legacy of the restaurant and reopened its doors, making it, once again, one of the preferred enclaves for any lover. of Chinese cuisine. It was so successful again that, if in its day great public figures fought to get a table inside, now the establishment also has well-known personalities from the art world such as Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence on its list of clients.



The two friends and actresses booked a table at Hwa Yuan and met at the restaurant this week to enjoy some leisure time together. This is how we have been able to see it in one of the images that chef Tang has shared on the restaurant’s Instagram profile, in which he poses with the two actresses thanking him for visiting the place, something he also did in 2019 , after receiving Jennifer Lawrence for the first time at a dinner with Cooke Maroney.

If on this occasion it was the two of them who showed their interest in the restaurant, well-known photographers and many NBA players who come to Hwa Yuan often pass by their tables, fascinated by the experience that the place offers: modern dishes based on traditional Chinese cuisine. From cold sesame noodles, through Peking duck to innovative recipes that take typical Szechuan cuisine as a reference, with the aim of debunking myths and giving each customer the taste of the Chinese region of the Tibetan plateau.

Every corner of New York tells a story. From the Carbone restaurant (which is only a half hour walk from Chinatown) and which conquers Victoria Beckham or Hailey Bieber, to the Hwa Yuan. There is no doubt that the Big Apple always has (culinary) surprises to discover.