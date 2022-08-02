the bridge of spies

Brittney Griner is one of the top female basketball players in the united states. He has won everything from university championships to two gold medals at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. As so many players do, to supplement their annual income, which is much less than that of NBA men, in February of this year dshould join the league Russian taking advantage of the WNBA break. But Griner did not get past the border control at the airport, because in his luggage he had some loads with cannabis oil for your vape, a substance that in the US is consumed by medical prescription, but that is prohibited in Russia. The athlete was arrested and tried last July. After the hearing, the authorities decided torelease his imprisonment for another six months.

Paul Whelan He is a former marine dedicated to the world of security who frequently traveled to Russia, which is why in December 2018 he accompanied the family of a former comrade-in-arms, who was celebrating his wedding in Moscow, to guide them. This is the American version, but the Russian maintains that he was arrested at the Hotel Metropol after meeting with a high official, who would have provided a memory stick with classified information. Accused of espionage, in June 2020 he was sentenced to sixteen years in prison.

Now these two names are on the front page of news because the Biden administration is looking into swapping them for Victor Bout, a Russian arms dealer, former KGB agent, known as “the merchant of death & rdquor; and who has been behind bars since 2008.

Operations like this, in a context of international tension like the one we are experiencing, make it inevitable to evoke theThe exchanges between prisoners carried out by both powers during the Cold War.

The most famous case occurred in 1962, when Washington returned to Moscow the spy Rudolf Ivanovich Abel in exchange for recovering the pilot Francis Gary Powers, which had been shot down while flying over the USSR with a U2 spy plane. Fans of espionage plots and movies in general will surely remember that Steven Spielberg took the case to the big screen with the movie ‘Bridge of Spies’, and that is that the operation was carried out in the Glienicker Bridge.

That infrastructure on the river Havel served to connect Potsdam with Berlin. Initially, in the 17th century, it was designed so that the nobles – who were the only ones who had the right to pass through there – could go from their palaces to the hunting grounds. It was not until 1754 that it was opened to general carriage traffic which, for example, allowed to expedite the transport of mail in the area. The increase in circulation made it necessary to build a rural road (what in old German is called ‘chaussee’) and to finance its works the authorities decided charge a toll to all who pass. Therefore, at the ends a booth was installed where you had to pay the fixed amount if you wanted to cross the Havel by that bridge. The only ones who were spared the payment were the nobles, who were exempt from paying the fee because of their rank.

At the beginning of the 20th century, with the proliferation of combustion vehicles, it was necessary to build a new bridge that would end up destroyed during the Battle of Berlin in 1945, at the end of World War II. It was rebuilt in 1949 and taking advantage of the fact that its longitudinal layout runs from East to West, was used to delimit the border between the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) and West Berlin, controlled by the Allies. From then on and throughout the Cold War it could only be crossed if special permission was available.

It is not surprising, then, that he was chosen as prisoner exchange point three times, because apart from the most famous, it was also the scene of similar operations in 1985 and 1986. Finally, the Glienicker Bridge was opened so that the whole world could cross on November 10, 1989, the day after the fall of the Wall. Now, in the center of the bridge, there is a metallic stripe that remembers that separation.

The 1962 exchange had a very spectacular staging, but the other two did not fall short. In 1985, four Eastern spies detained in the US were exchanged for 25 imprisoned in the GDR and Poland. And in 1986, the protagonists were the journalist Nicholas Daniloffprisoner in the USSR and doctor Gennady Zakharovaccused of espionage by the US.