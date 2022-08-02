the BFFs of the industry – Spoiler Time

Let’s imagine: decade of the 80. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck. The two hovering 10 years. Boston on stage. The children at that time already dreamed of becoming actors and that, unfortunately, separated them from the common interests of other children of the time. That is why their mothers, neighbors, decided to present them. It was there, in those streets of BostonSince approximately 40 years, that one of the most lasting, touching and fruitful friendships of Hollywood. Since then, as he has once said Matt Damon in an interview, they became “each other’s fan club presidents.” Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck They not only accompanied each other in the process of launching themselves to fame, but also encouraged, nurtured and complemented each other to achieve success.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Live By Night” at TCL Chinese Theater on January 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In an interview with the site For thein the year 2010, Ben Affleck He elaborated on what it was that united him from such an early age with Matt Damon. The actor said: “When you are a teenager, it is natural to have friends who have common interests with you, so you fit in with them without problems. Prior to Matt, I was alone. Acting was a solitary activity where I would go off and do something, act in some little TV show or something, and no one could understand it. None of the other kids knew what it did or how it worked, or anything. And all of a sudden, I had this friend, Mattand he understood and wanted to do the same thing and thought it was interesting and wanted to talk about it.” On the other hand, in an interview during the Conan O’Brien, Matt Damon narrated an anecdote that recounts the exact moment in which he realized that Ben Affleck it was his friend. turns out Affleckwhich was always a little higher than Matt Damoncame out to defend him in a fight when he was about to be beaten up by a bigger boy. Damon he said: “I remember it was kind of a great moment. He put himself in a very bad place for me. I realized that he was a true friend.” Of course, being the guys interested in acting didn’t exactly make them popular. So much Affleck What Damon (and even his brother Kyle) remember that, in high school, they were not the cool kids, but the drama kids. It was during those years that Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck made almost a ritual of their escapes to New York to apply to any casting they could findwhether they made the crossing by train or by plane.

They finally got their careers started. They got one of his first films together, although they are not in the credits. It was about the film Field of Dreamspremiered in 1989directed by Phil AldenRobinson and starring Kevin Costner. They would have to spend a few more years to get their first credit as actors together, and that would happen in 1992 in the film School Tieswhere the young Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck they made him bullying to an also young brendan fraser for the simple fact of being Jewish.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dJDJZSXe-8

As the little papers kept coming, Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck they believed that, overnight, their careers were going to be launched into stardom. When that didn’t happen they decided to get down to business and build the film they wanted. thus was born Good Will Hunting, the story of a mathematician with some other trauma and a group of somewhat rebellious friends. The film was written and starred by both and, now, their careers took the necessary leap towards fame. Such was the success of Good Will Hunting that these two youngsters Bostonthat they still hadn’t reached the 30 years, they became (at the time) the youngest winners in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the Film Awards. Academycelebration to which both took their mothers as companions. From then on, both Matt Damon What Ben Affleck they became big names in the industry, although their careers branched out a bit. While Matt Damon He was known for his quiet and reserved personality, to Affleck The moment of chaos arrived, in which addictions, fights with the paparazzi and some controversial love affairs made him the talk of the tabloids.

Nevertheless, the “scandals” that seemed to surround Ben Affleck (also combined with some successes, such as the prize of the Academy for his film argus), they did not move an inch away from Matt Damon of his friend. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Damon He told how painful it was for him to see how the press pigeonholed his friend: “There is no one who has been more misunderstood than him. Ten years ago, his public image couldn’t be further from who he really is. It was as if he was typecast as this person that he really wasn’t. (…) It was really painful. It was painful being his friend because, you know, it’s not fair, it wasn’t fair to him. For me, nobody really understood it. And through his work, he climbed from the bottom of the mountain back to the top, further than either of them could have gone.” And of course, Ben Affleck he always knew his friend was there, by his side. About, Affleck said: “My healing and mental health really benefited from having someone I grew up with and knew as a child who was going through something similar – this journey of about twenty years in the public eye – with whom I could honestly reflecttalk about things, be myself with him, with whom I knew why we were friends, why he is interested in me and why he loves me, and why I love him.”