The best police movies to test your intuition

There is no perfect crime. Even the best thieves, the most careful assassins and the most experienced swindlers always leave a loose end in his misdeeds. A thread that law enforcement officers can pull to unravel the mystery and uncover the suspects.

These are the best police movies for those movie sessions in which you want a good dose of intrigue, suspense and action.

‘The silence of the lambs’

When asked to track down serial killer Buffalo Bill, FBI student Clarice Starling decides to consult an expert in psychopathic behavior, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Before ending up in prison, he combined a successful career as a psychoanalyst with a side dark, murderous and cannibal. The provocative and intense conversations between Clarice and Hannibal in the dark prison cell are essential for the young woman to move forward in the case.

‘The silence of the lambs’ is one of the best and most acclaimed thriller of the history of cinema, a film that was made with five Oscars, among them, those for best film, best actress (Jodie Foster) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). If you haven’t seen it yet, you can find it on Amazon Prime Video through Orange TV.

‘fargo’

Car salesman Jerry Lundegaard decides to travel to Fargo (North Dakota, United States) to hire two criminals to kidnap his wife and thus force his father-in-law to pay a ransom. What he doesn’t realize is that his plan can go awry in many ways. One of them is that during the kidnapping there are several murders.

This crime film by the Cohen brothers mixes with black comedy and the cinema neo noir. She won numerous awards, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand’s brilliant role as police officer Marge Gunderson. It is available at the Orange TV Videoclub.

‘Two good guys’

The paths of a private detective and a hired thug cross after the disappearance of a young woman and the death of a porn star. They are forced to collaborate uncover a criminal conspiracy and, by the way, come out of the experience unscathed.

This film by Shane Black is set in Los Angeles (United States) in the seventies and stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. It can also be seen at the Orange TV Videoclub.

‘Eliot Ness’s Untouchables’

A film about organized crime with dry law as the protagonist. Agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) tries to fight Al Capone (played by Robert de Niro) and put an end to the escalation of violence that he is causing alcohol smuggling in Chicago (United States). To achieve this, the police have a team known as ‘The Untouchables’.

The film is inspired by the biographical novel ‘The Untouchables’, written by Eliot Ness and Oscar Fraley and published in 1957. It is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

‘American gangster’

Another mafia movie, but this time set in Harlem (New York, United States). Richie Roberts is an honest policeman who realizes that something is changing in power structures of organized crime. His investigations lead him to Frank Lucas, a mobster’s driver who knows how to see his opportunity and enrich himself with heroin trafficking.

Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington play Roberts and Lucas, respectively. two characters that existed in real life and whose stories were brought to the screen by Ridley Scott. If you haven’t seen ‘American gangster’ yet, you can find it on Netflix.

‘usual suspects’

The investigation of a ship fire in the port of Los Angeles (United States) focuses on the testimony of a survivor. His statement directs the eyes of the police officers towards five criminals who have something in common: they are all in suspect lists more usual.

The American Film Institute includes ‘The Usual Suspects’ in the list of the ten best mystery films of all time. It is part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

‘Heat’

In this movie, Robert de Niro and Al Pacino they become thief and police. They bring to life Neil McCauley, a thief who is part of a criminal gang, and Vincent Hana, a perfectionist detective obsessed with his work. His paths come together (and get complicated) when McCauley decides to take his last big hit.

‘The Secret in Their Eyes’

Agent Benjamín Espósito (Ricardo Darín) is already retired, but he can’t get a murder that took place two decades before out of his mind. decide write a novel about the event, something that brings to his mind all kinds of memories related to the case and, also, his private life.

‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Argentina. It can be seen on FlixOlé, available on Orange TV.

Image | IMDb/20th Century Fox, Polygram Filmed Entertainment/Working Title Films, Paramount Pictures, Polygram Filmed Entertainment/Spelling Films, 100 Bares/Tornasol Films/Haddock Films/Telefé/RTVE/Canal+ España