‘The Aviator’, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett: synopsis, actors and trailer

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

Of course, there are movies… and movies. One of those great works that intend to demonstrate that any time in the past was better arrives tonight on the Paramount theme channel, which from 10:20 p.m. broadcasts The Aviator (2004), with Leonardo DiCaprio playing the legendary Howard Hughes.

image description Third Parties/Other Sources

This film tries to reflect all the majesty of the life of the multifaceted Howard Hughes (DiCaprio), who inherited a little money from his father’s company to move to Hollywood where he amassed a great fortune. He was one of the foremost producers in American cinema during the 1930s and 1940s, launching the careers of movie stars like Jean Harlow (played by singer Gwen Stefani) and eventually owning RKO Radio Pictures. But Hughes, in addition to being a producer, was a renowned industrialist and merchant who also had his importance in the world of aviation.

‘The Aviator’ (2004). Third Parties/Other Sources

A brilliant story with a cast, according to critics, somewhat irregular. DiCaprio is accompanied by stars such as Cate Blanchett, who plays Katherine Hepburn; or Jude Law giving life to the seductive Errol Flynn. Kate Beckinsale also appears as Ava Gardner veterans like John C. Reilly, Ian Holm, Willem Dafoe or Alec Baldwin.

A film that will delight lovers of that golden age of Hollywood, who are willing to sit quietly for almost three hours during Scorsese’s creative madness. A story with a great cinematographic technique, moments and phrases that will go down in history.

Scorsese and DiCaprio, luxury team

DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have proven to be a tandem that works -although not for Oscar, for which the actor seems to ingratiate himself better with González Iñárritu; with the legendary director expressing his more than deep admiration for the actor on multiple occasions, even comparing him with other greats of cinema, such as Al Pacino or Dustin Hoffman. In addition to this biopic, the filmmaker has directed DiCaprio in Gangs of New York (2002) and infiltrators (2006), pending confirmation of the Roosevelt project, paralyzed since the pandemic, which will be the eighth collaboration of both artists.