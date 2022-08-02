The 4 Nandu Jubany restaurants that have conquered the Balearic Islands

The chef Nandu Jubany He is in love with the Balearic Islands. That is why for years he has had up to four restaurants scattered around Formentera and Ibiza. Every summer they become the favorite place for tourists and ‘celebrities’ to enjoy cuisine based on Catalan gastronomic culture and local products.

Next, the four gastronomic spaces that the prestigious chef has in the Pitiusas Islands.

1

Can Carlitos

In 2016, Jubany opened the doors of this ‘chiringuito’ on the beach with views of Es Vedrá. The biggest attraction of the restaurant are its tapas and delicious rice dishes. The menu is designed with small portions to share.

two

Es Codol Foradat

Es Còdol Foradat is a beach bar located in front of Migjorn beach in Formentera and has incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea. The name comes from the same stone found on the beach.

3

Sinner

The Pecador restaurant, in Ibiza, offers a wide variety of Mediterranean and summer dishes, such as salads or rice dishes. Pecador follows in the footsteps of Can Carlitos or Pur, another creation by Nandu Jubany in Barcelona.

4

Water Air

Located in Formentera, this gastronomic space is one of the latest bets of the Jubany team. It is a place to go for breakfast, have a vermouth or have lunch by the sea, with the atmosphere of a nautical port.

