The 30 best Netflix movies of 2022 [actualizado agosto]

Update: The best Netflix movies of 2022 have been updated with the premieres that have taken place until Friday, June 17.

We are already seven months into 2022, and it has become clear that Netflix is ​​strong in the cinematographic field. platform streaming It is increasingly clear to him that his feature films are as important (or even more so) than the original series that he premieres week after week. For this reason, please read this carefully. ranking with the best Netflix movies of 2022 until the end of July.

I assure you that you will be in for a big surprise, because the service has made a strong commitment to this important pillar of its catalogue, with projects as ambitious as The Adam Project, The Bubble, Until We Meet Again, the unseen agent either lost in the arctic. So if you like good movies, take note and you will have entertainment for weeks completely guaranteed.

The best Netflix movies of 2022

The bubble

It is the last great release of Netflix As far as movies are concerned, and it is nothing more than a satire on filming in the midst of a pandemic that has a luxury cast headed by Karen Gillian Y Peter Pascal. Works? At times, but at least it will make you smile more than once, even if the humor is, to say the least, questionable.

Until we meet again

Romantic comedy starring a Maxi Iglesias who moves to Cusco, a region where he meets a woman completely different from him: if the character of Salvador is a successful hotelier, she is an adventurer who loves to travel with her backpack and discover the world at her own pace. world around you. Will they fall in love?

the adam project

Ryan Reynolds again under orders from shawn levydirector of FreeGuy, in a wildly successful original film, but somewhat traditional. What could have been an enormous tribute to Return to the future, became a conventional proposal that stands out for the humor of its protagonist. Of the best Netflix movies of 2022 to date? Possibly, but also a few bugs.

a shadow in my eye

The war between Ukraine and Russia has encouraged Netflix to acquire war films, and a shadow in my eye It is not the only one that will appear in this list. In this case, the feature film is set in the World War IIin a little-known but dramatic event: a bombing in Copenhagen that ended the lives of 120 people. Sadly, 86 of them were children.

lost in the arctic

Netflix surprises with this Icelandic film set in the Arctic and starring a huge Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. This adventure is based on real events, and tells us what happened on an expedition at the beginning of the last century. If you like survival movies, this is for you.

weekend in croatia

Thriller and intrigue go hand in hand in this film. One of the best Netflix movies of 2022 if you like the feature films that Antena 3 broadcasts every weekend in the afternoon. Of course, this one in particular has a little more quality, especially thanks to a story that is very engaging.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the best Netflix movies of 2022 until March

Return of one of the horror franchises in history most successful. Because this ‘revival‘ is on the list of the best films of Netflix of 2022? Because it improves the latest installments of the saga, and above all, it does so with the violence that characterizes it. I quite liked it, really.

through my window

Through my window, full-fledged youth cinema

I have to include this original film though not be one of the best Netflix movies of 2022 because it has become one of the biggest Spanish film successes in recent years. Although the sequel has not been confirmed, It is clear that the platform streaming will give the green light to this second partbecause there is plenty of material to be based on a literary saga.

My great friend Anne Frank

My great friend Anne Frank: Holocaust, friendship and… Anne Frank

Second war movie on the list, and perhaps the most boring of all those that appear here: a drama about friendship set in the middle of Holocaustand giving a 180º turn to what we already knew about Anne Frank (and his diary).

Munich on the eve of a war

Munich on the eve of a war, one of the best Netflix movies of 2022, for the moment

And I end the review of this list with another war moviein this case set right at the beginning of the World War II. Now, if I like this proposal so much, it is not so much because of the war component, but because of the espionage. Munich on the eve of a war it’s a classic spy movie that works for the more than two hours it lasts.

Centaur

Daniel Calparsoro does what he does best in Centaur: directing an adrenaline-filled film in which Alex Monner He plays a biker who must abandon his professional career to save his girlfriend from the debts he owes to a criminal organization. Action at a high pace, and narrated in less than an hour and a half.

Claw

Adam Sandler returns to Netflix (and there are already several occasions in which he does it) with an intense sports drama about basketball in which he gives us his best face. What happens if a scout discovers a player from basketball with a professional future, but with a past that torments him?

Mother’s Love

Spanish comedy starring carmen machi Y Quim Gutierrez that guarantees you a good time of fun in front of the screen. The best? It distances itself from other comedy films produced in our country, moving away from trite stereotypes, and approaching a more natural and emotional tone.

choose or die

An intense thriller with hints of horror starring ESA Mariposa and that allows us to meet an actor completely different from the one seen in sex education. It is not the best movie of the year, but it serves to have a good time.

back to school

Absurd American comedy that tells the story of a young woman who falls into a coma, and twenty years later he returns to school to finish his studies and experience that adolescence that he never lived. What will your new adventure be like at the institute?

the unseen agent

The movie with the highest budget in the history of Netflix (200 million dollars) is a powerful action thriller that has already confirmed a sequel and spin-off. And what about the cast: Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans they leave under the orders of the russo brothers.

wounded hearts

A musical drama starring sophia carson where she tries to be more than just the girl Disneyand he gets it.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood

A space-age adventure set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo lunar mission and inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood. Perfect movie for the little ones in the house, and for those who want a well-crafted space adventure.

the crystal girls

After the star of National Classical Ballet tragically commit suicide Irene is selected to take her place in the company’s largest ballet production: Giselle. Now, being the target of all the jealousy and cruelty of her companions, Irene finds a friend in the new dancer, Aurora, a lonely teenager dominated by her mother

the wasteland

David Casademunt directs this horror film whose weight falls entirely on the magnetism it gives off Inma Cuesta. Nonetheless, she is one of the best actresses in our country, and she deserves much more recognition than she ever gets. As a tape, somewhat unsuccessful, but visually it is very interesting how it combines the rural with the purely Spanish.

the sea monster

A fearless girl and a famous sea monster hunter join forces to find a powerful beast. And it’s from the director of Big Hero 6!

Stroke of luck

Stroke of Luck is a drama that arrived quietly on March 18, and that surprises with its cast: Jason SegelLily Collins Y Jesse Plemons are the highlights of this eccentric thriller that went totally unnoticed.

RRR

RRR is an unknown Indian film that has been distributed worldwide by Netflix. Two legendary revolutionaries travel far from home to fight for their country in the 1920s. A cinematographic excess that will surprise you with the brutality of many of its scenes. It will excite you!

spider-head

Joseph KosinskiDirector of Top Gun: Maverickhas been very busy in recent years, because he has worked with Chris Hemsworth Y Miles Teller to shape a basic adventure, but enough to entertain Netflix subscribers with a good bowl of popcorn. Prison drama with touches of science fiction that you should not miss. However, nothing to do with the quality of Tom Cruise’s latest film.

Hex

Taiwan horror film that arrives backed by box office success in its home country. Outside its borders, it has been Netflix who has been in charge of distributing a feature film that is as scary as you think.

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Documentary focused on Jennifer Lopez and how did you prepare to do the half-time of the superbowl.

Madea’s Homecoming

The Adventures of Madea, at least in Spain, are as unknown as you think. But in the United States, since it first appeared in Diary of a wacko (2006), has become a fundamental character for the American film industry.

the girl in the picture

Documentary embedded in the true crime that manages to conquer the public with two fundamental characteristics: a story full of mystery, and a disturbing personal story. It is better that I tell you very little about this production, but I can already tell you that is one of the best Netflix movies of 2022.

incompatible 2

louis leterrierdirector of Fast and Furious 10directs this sequel to a French film starring omar sy Y Laurent Lafitte. Although the first installment was not successful in Spain, the second did manage to position itself as a great premiere for Netflix as it is an exclusive film on the streaming platform.

black crab

Naomi Rapace takes the lead in this action movie based on the homonymous book by jerker virdborg and who is in charge of giving us a thriller intense and addictive. Without a doubt, one of the great surprises of the year.