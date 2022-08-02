These are the 10 celebrities who pollute the most so far in 2022; Taylor Swift leads the list | Photo: AFP

A list of the celebrities who pollute the mostbased on the carbon footprint they leave with their trips in private jets. In one TV We present you the count of the celebrities that they have polluted so far in 2022.

The 10 celebrities that pollute the most!

The sustainability marketing company Yard created a ranking of the celebrities who pollute the most only with their private plane trips. Using flight tracking data from the Celebrity Jets account, they have made an estimate of who uses this means of transport the most and, therefore, who has a larger CO2 footprint.

Taylor Swift – 8,293 tons

Taylor Swift is the celebrity more pollutes CO2 this year so far. With a total of 170 flights since January, Taylor’s plane has accumulated 22,923 minutes in the air: 15.9 days. Its total flight emissions for the year amount to 8,293.54 tons, or 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person. Taylor’s shortest recorded flight in 2022 was just 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Floyd Mayweather – 7,076 tons

the former boxer Floyd Mayweather emits 7,076.8 tons of CO2 from his private plane this year. That’s 1,011 times more than a person’s yearly average; however, his jet has racked up more flights than any other celebrity on this list, taking 177 so far this year, an average of 25 flights per month. Mayweather’s shortest recorded flight was just 10 minutes, landing in Las Vegas and emitting 1 ton of CO2.

Jay-Z – 6,981 tons

Third on the list of celebrities who pollute the most is the rapper Jay Z with 136 flights so far this year, issuing 6,981.3 tons of CO2. That’s 997.3 times more than the average person’s annual emissions. So far in 2022, his plane has logged 19,296 minutes of flight time, 13.4 days. The flights include a 29-minute drive from North Carolina to Ohio.

Alex Rodriguez – 5,342 tons

Baseball player Alex Rodriguez it’s the fourth celebrity who pollutes the mostaccumulating 5,342.7 tons of CO2 from your private jet so far this year, 763.24 times more emissions than the average person produces in a year. His shortest trip was 34 minutes. Since January, the A-Rod jet has flown 106 flights and spent an average of just 80 minutes in the air.

Blake Shelton – 4,495 tons

American country music singer and husband of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, made 111 flights in his private jet this year with 12,424 minutes in the air, or 8.6 days. So far, Blake’s plane has issued 4495 tons of CO2, 642 times more than what the average person produces in an entire year. His shortest flight was 27 minutes from the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California, to the San Diego airport, also in California.

Steven Spielberg – 4,465 tons

the filmmaker steven spielberg occupies the sixth place of the celebrities that pollute the most, with its plane making 61 flights this year and emitting 4,465 tons of CO2, 637.9 times more than the annual emissions of an average person. The total time he has spent flying his private jet this year is 12,341 minutes: 8.57 days. His shortest flight was 18 minutes from Amsterdam to Rotterdam: a journey of 78 kilometers.

Kim Kardashian – 4,268 tons

kim kardashian issued 4,268.5 tons of carbon emissions on 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s plane has an average flight time of 85.49 minutes, for an average trip time of 159 kilometers. His shortest trip was 23 minutes from San Diego, California, to Camarillo, also California. One more of the celebrities who pollute the most!

Mark Wahlberg – 3,772 tons

The next on the list of celebrities who pollute the most is the actor Mark Wahlbergwhich has issued 3772.85 tons of CO2 emissions on 101 flights so far in 2022, that’s 538.9 times more than the annual average for one person. The total flight time for Mark’s plane is 10,428 minutes, or 7.2 days in the air. His average flight time is the longest on this list, but it’s still only 117.45 minutes, averaging 140 kilometers per flight.

Oprah Winfrey – 3,493 tons

the tv presenter Oprah Winfrey has issued an estimate of 3,493.17 tons of CO2 for the use of his private jet this year through a total of 68 flights, 499 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person. The shortest flights include a 14-minute flight from Van Nuys, California to Santa Barbara, also California, and a 16-minute flight that generates 1 ton of CO2.

Travis Scott – 3,033 tons

Travis Scott unseats Kylie Jenner in the list of celebrities who pollute the most 3033.3 tons of CO2 this year alone, with an average flight journey of just 11 kilometers, the shortest average among the top 10. Travis’ plane has a total flight time of 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days, so far in 2022.