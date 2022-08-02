The 10 celebrities that pollute the most with their private jets

Some celebrities can give themselves certain ‘luxuries’ like having a private jet… although well, that raises an important issue regarding the pollution produced by this type of aircraft. And that is where a peculiar and interesting initiative of the company comes in yard.

This sustainability marketing company, presented a report with the 10 celebrities whose private flights have produced the most carbon dioxide emissions (CO2). The data is collected after analyzing more than 1,500 flights made from the beginning of this 2022 to date.

Illustrative image. Photo: Pixabay.

As they share in their original article (HERE the source), this investigation arose after a publication by Kylie Jenner On Instagram. that picture said “Do you want to take mine or yours?” and showed the jets of both her and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

As a result of that publication, various criticisms were extended towards the couple for their pronounced use of these private planes even for relatively short transfers. Of course, they are not the only ones who have been put in the spotlight.

Image shared by Kylie Jenner of her jet and Travis Scott’s. Photo: Instagram capture.

The method to define the list

Yard’s research was conducted using data from the web Celebrity Jets, comparing the CO2 emissions of the general population with that of celebrities. With this, the number of flights per celebrity, the time these trips lasted, the miles and of course, andl total carbon dioxide produced.

The study revealed some important facts in broad strokes such as that all these celebrities emitted an average of more than 3,300 tons of the compound … and that, only so far in 2022. For comparison, that’s 480 times more emissions than the average person produces per year.

Illustrative image. Photo: Pixabay.

The figures were released a few days ago and at the moment, only some celebrities such as Taylor Swift (who heads the list) have spoken about it: “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned to other people… Attributing most or all of these trips to her is flagrantly wrong“A spokesman for the singer told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Yard is aware that this data is based on the planes of these celebrities, and while there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on every recorded flight, The purpose of this study is to highlight the harmful impact of private jet use.“the company that did the analysis reads in the shared statement.

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty.

Now yes, here below we bring you the list.

Here is the list of the 10 celebrities who pollute the most with their private jets

**All registered private jet flights were made from January 2022 to date.

1. Taylor Swift, 170 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 8,293.54 tons.

two. Floyd Mayweather Jr., 177 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 7,076.8 tons.

3. Jay Z, 136 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 6,981.3 tons.

Four. Alex Rodriguez (baseball player), 106 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 5,342.7 tons.

5. Blake Shelton, 111 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 4,495 tons.

6. steven spielberg, 61 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 4,465 tons.

7. kim kardashian, 57 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 4,268.5 tons.

8. Mark Wahlberg, 101 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 3772.85 tons of emissions

9. Oprah Winfrey, 68 flights. Total CO2 emissions: 3,493.17 tons.

10. Travis Scott. The total number of flights is not given, but it is specified that it has registered more than 8,300 minutes in the air, that is, almost six days of continuous flight in total so far in 2022. But despite its relatively low private jet usage, it records 3033.3 tons of CO2.

