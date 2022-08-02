That’s how big and handsome Wave is

Cardi-B Not only is she one of the most recognizable female rappers of all time, she’s also a proud mom. Their children culture Y Wave they are the center of her life and one of her greatest joys is to see them grow, something that the singer shares with all her Instagram followers, who love to see their little ones.

While the oldest will be four years old this July 10, the little Wave Set reached 10 months this Monday. And of course, her mom couldn’t help but melt with him and take some adorable photos of him to share with the world through her social media.

In the sweet images, we see little Wave sitting on the ground making faces while wearing a hat. In some of the photos he wears a white bodysuit and in others just jeans. Some snapshots that have all of Instagram sighing.

“Happy 10 months, great Wave”, commented the interpreter of “I Like It”, thus celebrating one more month of life of her son, who was born in September of last year.

Capture Instagram / Cardi B

As we said this week, the marriage of rappers formed by Cardi B and Offset will celebrate the birthday of Kulture, who will be 4 years old on July 10. A date that they will surely celebrate in style with an incredible party. We are looking forward to seeing it!

Meanwhile, here are some of the most adorable images that the rapper has shared of her children, who also look a lot like each other:

Recently, the couple starred in a cover in which they appeared with their two children in common and the other three that the rapper has from previous relationships:

