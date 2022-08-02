“That yellow lace dress sold to JLo who” – Corriere.it

from Michela Proietti

The Milanese designer opens her pop up in the Piazzetta with the collection inspired by the island. And she has already been noticed by international stars, first of all Jennifer Lopez

Just to celebrate her engagement with Ben Affleck, Jlo chose a straw yellow lace dress, perfectly matching the vaguely yellowish brilliant that her future husband had given her, says Luisa Beccaria, the Milanese designer who opened in Piazzetta in Capri. its summer pop-up. A shop that is already a reference for celebrities who love the style of Beccaria, from Julia Roberts to Madonna and obviously also JLo, the undisputed protagonist of Capri life. I remember a brilliant of extraordinary dimensions, which had a tone identical to that of the lace dress that she then chose, says Luisa Beccaria, who has fun on the island and reinventing the Capri style.

We made croptops and hotpants reminiscent of the style of the time, caftans, costumes with iconic prints and our button dresses, of which Madonna owns ten pieces, says Luisa Beccaria, who loved by Hollywood divas, such as Julia Roberts who launched the fantasy with poppies, today the protagonist of bikinis, clutches and sarongs. There are dresses with wisteria prints, flowering branches, sangallo lace, capri blue colors, but also sequins, which cover evening dresses that in the shades follow the colors of the sunset, but also of the sunrises, those you see in Capri after a night of party