Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians are among the celebrities who pollute the most with their private planes

Members of the Kardashian and Drake family are reportedly among the top offenders when it comes to taking short, disproportionately polluting flights on private jets, according to a new analysis.

Kim Kardashian’s private plane made four flights of less than 20 minutes in the past two months, according to data from celebrity flight tracker @CelebJets . Her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane did the double, found the tracker.

On one flight on July 24, Kim Kardashian’s plane made a 40-mile (64-kilometer) trip in 10 minutes between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The trip required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted 1 ton of carbon dioxide (CO₂), about the same as a gasoline car emits if it is used for six months.

Overall, the reality TV family appeared the most in the CelebJets dataset for short flights this summer. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s planes accounted for 12 of the 36 total flights of less than 20 minutes recorded between May 30 and July 24, 2022.

But they weren’t the only ones using private jets for short trips.

A customized Boeing 767 airliner owned by hip-hop star Drake, called “Air Drake,” made five short flights in the same period. While other celebrity jets made a greater number of flights, Drake’s plane reportedly returned the most global warming emissions of all in the data set due to its size.

The Boeing 767, normally used by airlines to transport a couple of hundred people on intercontinental flights, emitted 21 tons of CO₂ over the five trips, according to the analysis. These are the emissions equivalent to the electricity use of four American homes for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Drake attempted to defend the short flights in a recent social media post by saying that a flight flagged by CelebJets, an 18-minute trip between Hamilton, Ontario and Toronto, was, in fact, empty.

“It’s just that they move the planes to whatever airport they are stored at for anyone who wanted to know about the logistics… no one takes that flight,” he wrote on Instagram.

Private jets purportedly belonging to other celebrities, including Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg and boxer Floyd Mayweather, also made similarly short-distance flights.

On July 17, Mayweather’s plane reportedly took two round-trip flights between Las Vegas-area airports, each taking 10 minutes or less. The route used 124 gallons of fuel for a round trip of just over 20 miles (32 kilometers), CelebJets reported.

Separate analyzes identified the stars that are even worse broadcasters with their private jets overall.

According to a separate analysis of CelebJets data by sustainability-focused data and technology agency Yard Group, when accounting for all flight lengths, pop star Taylor Swift was the biggest emitter this year.

It spent almost 16 full days in the air this year, which means it emitted 8,293.54 tons of CO₂ and traveled an average of about 140 miles (225 kilometers) per flight, the research found.

“It’s easy to get lost in the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately they contribute tremendously to the CO₂ emissions problem we have with the aviation industry,” Yard director of sustainability Chris Butterworth wrote.

“Aviation is responsible for 2.4 percent of man-made CO₂ emissions each year, and research shows a big divide between the super-rich and the rest of us when it comes to flying, travel and even overall emissions. ”.

The Independent has reached out to reps for Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg, Floyd Mayweather and Taylor Swift for comment.

The CelebJets account is run by Jack Sweeney, a student coder at the University of Central Florida. He has become famous for his skills in using publicly available aviation data to track the movements of Russian oligarchs and Elon Musk, who reportedly offered the 19-year-old $5,000 to stop posting the whereabouts of him.

The data is far from exhaustive of all private jet flights by high net worth individuals. Additionally, private jets sometimes fly without passengers for storage, repair, or logistics reasons.

“This is an example of what I would call climate dissonance,” wrote Emily Atkin of the climate newsletter. heated, who analyzed CelebJets data.

“Although most people want to solve the ecological crisis caused by carbon, they are also blinded by certain behaviors linked to too many carbon emissions. That is in part a symptom of a distorted ideal of the ‘American dream,’ one that tells us that abundant wealth, not well-being, is the ultimate marker of success.”

There has been a growing focus on the private jet habits of the super-rich since earlier this month, when Kylie Jenner’s $72 million Bombardier DB 700 plane clocked a 17-minute flight between Van Nuys and Camarillo airports in the outskirts of Los Angeles. That flight emitted about a ton of CO₂.

Jenner also took to social media to brag that she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, had private planes. Some social media users reacted with disgust, labeling the reality TV star a “ full time weather offender ”.

The call “ carbon elite ” is responsible for massive and disproportionate carbon footprints, against a backdrop of worsening climate impacts.

Private jet flights generate five to 14 times more emissions per passenger than a mostly full commercial airliner, according to an analysis of European flights over a distance of 310 miles (500 km). Private flights also generate 50 times more than a train, according to a report by the private organization European Federation for Transport and Environment.

The world’s richest 1 percent are responsible for half of the carbon emissions caused by flying.

“There are plenty of reasons to see air travel in a new light,” wrote Stefan Gössling, a researcher at Sweden’s Lund University who studies transportation.

“It is actually an elitist activity, and not what the aviation industry would have us believe: that everyone flies.”

The Biden administration has called on the aviation industry to cut 20 percent of its emissions by 2030, though it remains a voluntary goal.