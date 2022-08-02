Take a seat before you see the resemblance between Steven Tyler and his youngest daughter. They are twins!

Meryl Streep. Reese witherspoon. Tom Hanks. Aside from their contributions to the world of acting, what these Hollywood celebrities have in common is that they all have children who look a lot like them.

Maybe exactly like them, like Witherspoon’s daughter, ava elizabethwith her ex-husband Ryan Philippe. Ava inherited so many of her mother’s characteristics from her, from her blonde hair to her facial structure that people occasionally mistook her for the “Legally Blonde” star, and vice versa.

“Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m so proud of her,” Witherspoon told InStyle about his similar daughter. “She really accepts it.”

Chelsea Tyler looks a lot like her dad

People say that Chelsea Tylerthe youngest daughter of Steven Tyleris the female version of the rock icon, as she inherited his facial features and his love for music.

Case in point: An Instagram photo Steven shared in 2018 that shows the uncanny resemblance of Chelsea with his father.

Because of his bushy eyebrows, high cheekbones and defined jaw, Chelsea is almost a replica of the lead singer of Aerosmith. “If she’s not your clone…beautiful girl!” wrote a fan in the comments. “Your female version. She looks so much like you she’s crazy,” added another. As seen in the photo above, they even have the same wide, toothy grin.

In addition to being his double, Chelsea she was also the girl who inherited her father’s musical talent. In fact, she followed in her footsteps and pursued a career in music, forming the electronic duo KANEHOLLER with her husband Jon Fosteraccording to HollywoodLife.

Once, in 2008, a Chelsea much younger also shared the stage with his father to sing a version of “Remember (Walking in the Sand)”.

Chelsea Tyler has a close relationship with her father

In addition to music, Chelsea Tyler She has also dabbled in fashion modeling, which would come as no surprise, given that her mother, Theresa Barrickis a clothing designer, according to Rocks Off.

Chelsea has paraded on the catwalk of renowned fashion brands such as Philipp Plein Y tod’sand has modeled for publications like fashion Y GlamorAccording to IMG Models.

In addition, he also starred in a 2017 campaign of gap as a tribute to a classic announcement that his father made, Steven Tylerback in the ’90s. “I’m thrilled to be, you know, doing anything that brings into the family of what he was doing and to be able to put myself back in his shoes and his generation,” she said.

In a conversation with Refinery29, Chelsea shared how her close relationship with her father was a huge factor in her journey as a model. “My dad has always been very supportive and he always pushed me to do whatever he was doing when I was little,” she said.

“If I was at a photo shoot with my mom or something, and I was standing to the side, he would always push me.” She added that being included in photo shoots and getting used to the camera at such a young age helped her come out of her shell.

“I am very grateful for that”. As for the fashion advice she’s gotten from Steven? “It doesn’t really matter what he wears, as long as he wears it confidently,” she said. “That really shocked me.”