Take a deep breath before seeing what Sofía Vergara looked like at age 15

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress and model, winner of four Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards, nominated for the Golden Globe, Emmy, 7 other SAG nominations, plus 6 other awards and 15 other nominations. She began to become known in the late 1990s, as co-host of two programs on the US Hispanic television network Univision; but without a doubt it was her marked Latin accent when speaking in English and the magnificent construction that she made of her character Gloria in “modern-family” which has made her a figure of popular culture. Vergara She has remained very beautiful throughout her life, she brings her beauty with her from her adolescence.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia Vergara She was discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi commercial that was very successful in her native country. She later became one of the most requested models in Colombia. Vergara He always uploads images to his official Instagram account in which he has a back and forth with his followers that total 26.3 million. In 2009, she began playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the television series Modern Family, and thanks to this role she has been considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television.

Last July 10 Sofia Vergara He turned 50 and celebrated in style with friends and family at his home in the United States. The one in charge of giving life to Gloria in “modern-family“She has shown that apart from being one of the most important Colombian actresses in the world, she has also known how to shine not only because of her great talent, but also because of her great beauty, which, according to her latest publication on her official Instagram account Instagram, has had since its adolescence and has managed to preserve now at 50 years of age.

Taking advantage of TBT in social networks sophia vergara has uploaded a photo to his official Instagram account images of his adolescence, when he was 15 years old. In this way it is shown that she interprets it as “modern-family“She carries her beauty wherever she goes and that this has been a constant in her life and that although the years go by she is still as beautiful as when she was a teenager

In the images you can see Sofia Vergara with a green bathing suit all laced up in fuchsia. This drove his more than 26 million followers who filled the Instagram profile crazy of the actress of “modern-family“with thousands of flattering comments and congratulations. In the caption of the publication uploaded to his Instagram account Sofia Vergara wrote: “# tbt Barranquilla the 80’s#14yrsold”, remembering his years of adolescence.