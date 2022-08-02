Take a deep breath before seeing what Sofía Vergara looked like at age 15

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress and model, winner of four Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards, nominated for the Golden Globe, Emmy, 7 other SAG nominations, plus 6 other awards and 15 other nominations. She began to become known in the late 1990s, as co-host of two programs on the US Hispanic television network Univision; but without a doubt it was her marked Latin accent when speaking in English and the magnificent construction that she made of her character Gloria in “modern-family” which has made her a figure of popular culture. Vergara She has remained very beautiful throughout her life, she brings her beauty with her from her adolescence.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia Vergara She was discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi commercial that was very successful in her native country. She later became one of the most requested models in Colombia. Vergara He always uploads images to his official Instagram account in which he has a back and forth with his followers that total 26.3 million. In 2009, she began playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the television series Modern Family, and thanks to this role she has been considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television.

