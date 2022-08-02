Sylvester Stallone attacks new spin-off of the Rocky universe: “they are parasites”



CRISTOBAL MORALES

PHOTO | AFP

actor and producer Sylvester Stallone He is the main figure of all the Rocky movies and their spin-offs alongside Michael B Jordan, however for the new project where a movie about the legendary Soviet boxer, Ivan Drago, is planned, Sly disagrees and will come into conflict with the producerIrwin Winkler.

Stallone criticized strongly through stories on his official Instagram account and stated that Irwin Winkler that the producer sent him a message last Friday and told him he warned that he will seize Rocky’s rights so as not to return them.

In his claims to Winker, Stallone criticized that a new movie is being planned in the Rocky universe, where supposedly, the main character will be Iván Dragoone of the most complicated rivals that Balboa had:

“Another piece of news that breaks my heart. One more time, this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his vulture, moron sonsCharles and David, are once again cleaning the bones of another wonderful character that I created without even telling me.”

Sly ended up apologizing to all Rocky fans and he did not hesitate to say that the producers were parasites without ideas.

I apologize to the fans, I never wanted the ‘Rocky’ characters to be exploited for these parasites. By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph, but I wish he had told me what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him. True friends are more valuable than gold.”

