Sylvester Stallone, against the spin-off of ‘Drago’

Sylvester Stallone is pissed off, and that’s not good news if you’re to blame for being pissed off. Especially if you are over ninety years old and, of course, have a not very strong jaw. Knowing that Sylvester Stallone has made 5 movies of the Rambo saga and 4 of The Expendables, one might think that getting the most out of his franchises is not something that bothers him. In fact, if we look only at Rocky, he has starred in six films of the main saga and has participated in two of the spin-off Creed. However, it has been another spin-off of this saga that seems to have driven him crazy.

‘Drago’ has been recently announced, a spin-off focused on Rocky’s eternal Soviet rival who, in addition, revived with son and heir in Creed 2. So far everything is correct, and even logical, but it seems that this definitive step to the side of his enemies has Stallone quite pissed off at Irwin Winkler, the nonageranio producer who continues to handle the saga.

This is how he expressed himself in a post on his Instagram that, however, he has already deleted.

Another heartbreaking news… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN this PATHETIC 94 YEAR OLD PRODUCER and HIS DUMB BULLISH VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again tapping into the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me. I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted the ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites.

It has not yet been confirmed that Dolph Lundgren, the eternal Iván Drago and friend of Stallone, will repeat his role. If he did not do it, it seems unlikely that the project will be carried out. The actor, just in case, after his harsh words against Winkler and his family, has nothing but friendship for his partner, even with a touch of attention:

By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph, but I wish HE had told me what was going on behind my back. Keep your REAL friends close.

The truth is that these disputes, more than artistic, seem to come from the economic part. Earlier this month Stallone also shared a photo of the actor drawn as a snake, claiming that he had been deprived of his shareholding in the ‘Rocky’ franchise.

After Irwin controlled ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I would really like to get back at least a little bit of WHAT’S LEFT of my rights, before passing them ONLY TO HIS CHILDREN.

Winkler already answered Variety in 2019 about this alleged rights dispute that seems to come a long way. The producer pointed to the tens of millions that the actor earns in his share of the profits and in initial fees, and denied that his control is such.

The actor had told that same medium that 2019 that he did not have the property of ‘Rocky’, something that he would like to leave to his children after his death.

It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ He was furious.

Let us remember that Sylvester Stallone has not only been the face of Rocky Balboa in the franchise, he has also been a writer and director in several of the projects in the saga and, after all, the absolute creator of the basis of the successful franchise. For centennials to understand, we may be looking at something like Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, but with retirees.

