Steven Spielberg shot his first music video with just an iPhone

That steven spielberg being the director of your first music video is something that is a boost for anyone and that is precisely what happens with the American folk rock singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford who is moderately known in the United States for being part of the group Mumford & Sons and who is now making his solo debut.

Well, nobody knows how or why, Spielberg decided to debut in this audiovisual area and took charge of the video clip corresponding to the song “Cannibal”which was completely recorded under the technique of ua single shot and only using your iPhone 13 Pro. Yes, again the Apple smartphone in the middle of a music video as it happened before with Lady Gaga.

To make the video, the filmmaker he needed nothing more than the Apple smartphone and a wheelchair which was pulled by his wife, Kate Capshaw, to achieve the effect of moving away from the center plane. Capshaw is also seen signing on as art director and producer for the music video.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 —Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

The information was shared by the singer himself through his official Twitter account, which he accompanied with a series of photos that show the day of recording the video that took place in the gym of a New York school on July 3 and that it has only him and his guitar as protagonists.

For the emotional of the song, Spielberg decided to use only black and white and it must be said that nowhere in the video there is some hesitation of the image or a rampant blurring, so Apple’s phone video stabilizer looks great. Here you can see the result of the recording.