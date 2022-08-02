Steam and Fortnite are blocked from Indonesia

Although the Western market is still one of the most important today, we must not forget that Asia has become a territory with a promising future for video games. One of these countries is Indonesia, where platforms like Steam and Epic Games have been blocked.

According to Reuters, both companies had until July 29 to register in a registry where they showed their willingness to comply with various regulations on the sector approved in November 2020. However, the two companies ignored these warnings. As a result, access the Epic Games Store and Steam, and play games like Fortnite, it’s impossible right now.

However, analysts, such as Daniel Ahmad, expect this block to be temporary, as companies such as Yahoo and PayPal have also failed to register with Indonesia. For its part, the country seeks to have more power to monitor the publication of content on the internethaving the possibility of ordering the removal of content classified as illegal or that “disrupts public order”, and asking the platforms to share the data of certain users.

Editor’s note:

Considering some of the measures that Indonesia seeks to implement with its regulations, it is also likely that Steam and Epic Games do not agree with some of the objectives that this country seeks, so its block could be the result of being against what what is requested

Via: Reuters