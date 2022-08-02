Spider lashes, have you ever applied mascara like Selena Gomez?

What are spider lashes?

Once they were called “star”. Today the lashes, separated into tufts soaked in volumizing mascara, take the name of spider lashes, which can be translated as “spider”. They are eyelashes in the foreground, literally encrusted with mascara which, unlike the “star” one, are more contemporary because with more textured tufts of black. Of course, they recall those brought to the fore in the Sixties, by the model Twiggy, but they are less precise and slightly more “smudged”. Let’s say they are the modern remake of the rather cheeky London style of the Teddy Girls of the late 1950s, which later, during the Swinging London, were slightly trimmed, becoming the “Twiggy” lashes. They are eyes clean but very intense, with graphics halfway between contemporary and a touch of punk. The effect you need to recreate is in fact similar to the legs of a spider, irregular, some longer others shorter. In short, the spider lashes put the eyes in the foreground but without expecting a precision of application. One caveat: while doing the technique, which we explain below, make sure you don’t create lumps.

The application by Selena Gomez went viral on Tik Tok

The founder of the Rare Beauty brand is dispensing useful tips on how to wear makeup. Among the latest hacks that she has proposed, the one that has impressed the fans is the application of mascara with the eyebrow tweezers. Her technique? First pass the mascara on the lashes, curving the upper rim well with a zigzag movement that allows you to give maximum curl and length, until the lashes are separated as if they were, in fact, spider legs. And then, by soaking the tweezers with mascara, he proceeds to create defined tufts in the lower lashes. The effect is, in fact, the one renamed with the term spider lashes, which recalls the eyes of a doll but without giving the look an excessively sugary allure. Finally, with your fingers, once the mascara has dried, define the tips giving them the direction, more external or internal, you prefer.

Spider mascara says goodbye to false lash clips

The look in summer loves to be intriguing and in the foreground without exceeding too many products. In fact, there is time in autumn to load up and edge the eyes with smokey eyes, eye shadows and eye liner. The watchword is to amaze by doing it in the easiest way possible. And that’s why the Tik Tok fan liked the spider lashes technique a lot. Because it allows – thanks to the skilful use of eyebrow tweezers to create well-defined tufts, textured in black and well-volumized – not having to recreate wow eyelashes with the help of clips.