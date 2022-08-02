It’s time for us to get on with the dchallenges of week 8 of Fortnite season 3 chapter 3where we have a new set of challenges that we must overcome to continue uploading our battle pass and thus obtain a multitude of rewards.

We are facing another rather weak week when it comes to challenges, although we have some particularly interesting ones such as finding the coolest player on the island, destroying five structures with a single shot from the chainsaw launcher or using the famous Boogie bombs, among other.

To make it very easy for you, we help you to solve all the challenges of week 8 of Fortnite season 3 of chapter 3so it doesn’t take you more than a couple of hours.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

Solution of the challenges of week 8 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

This is the solution to the challenges of week 8:

Destroy five structures with a single shot from the chainsaw.

First we must find the saw thrower, which can be found as normal loot in the game, but you could go to the logging workshop area located in the north of the map to collect this new weapon.

Once you have it, simply reload the weapon and shoot for example towards a building so that it destroys five structures in its path. You could also create five walls in front of each other, reload the weapon and shoot them.

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (3)

We must find the relevant Boogie bombs, preferably in a team fight, and then use them on three opponents when the battle circle closes.

Throw a fish into the water

To do this, we must first find a fish, so we must catch it, and then pick it up and throw it back into the water.

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing

We can take advantage of the above challenge, and when we catch a weapon, just use it to deal damage or any other opponent.

Deal explosive damage while looking away

Pick up an explosive weapon such as grenades, then throw it at an enemy, but look away from the character before the explosion to pass the challenge.

Find the coolest player on the island

The coolest player on the island is ourselves, so head to any location with houses, go to the bathroom, and look directly in the mirror.

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within five seconds of honking your horn.

We pick up any available vehicle on the island, honk our horn, and must deal damage to an opponent within five seconds of honking our horn.

As you have seen, these are challenges that are solved quite quickly and easily, and that have no greater mystery in this week 8.

