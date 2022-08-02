Since when are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry together?

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They are one of the most beloved couples in the world of Hollywood. The actor and the singer have two successful careers and together they formed a beautiful family after the arrival of Daisy, their daughter in common.

They say that people are predestined to meet. Who would have thought that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean was going to divorce in 2013 from his first wife, the model Miranda Kerrwith whom she had her first child, Flynn, and that the interpreter would go through something similar a year earlier, when the actor Russell Brand He asked her for a divorce in the worst possible way: by text message.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Two broken hearts crossed years later and realized that they could believe in love again. Those were Orlando Bloom Y Katy Perrywho began their story together in 2016 after crossing paths at the Golden Globes. There the actor approached her table and stole one of the hamburgers that were there.

“He stole one from my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who?…Oh, you look gorgeous! Okay, take it.’ Then I saw him at a party and I said : ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He replied: ‘I like you’ and the rest is history”, Katy said in dialogue with Jimmy Kimmel about that first meeting that brought them together to this day.

That’s where their relationship began, which lasted until 2017, the year they separated due to a big fight. The distance lasted seven months and both realized that they could not live without the other. Katy Perry He fell into depression and only recovered in 2018, when he returned with who is, without a doubt, the love of his life.

Even a year later, for Valentine’s Day, Orlando Bloom He asked his girlfriend to marry him and they got engaged. But the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed his plans. Soon after, in August 2020, Daisy Dove Bloom came into their lives, fully consolidating the beautiful family they formed together.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their daughter and Flynn.

Although the wedding is still postponed, things are going very well between Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom. In addition, the singer formed a very nice relationship with Miranda Kerrmother of Flynn, the eldest son of the actor.