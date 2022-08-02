shocking first preview of the new Christopher Nolan

“The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment”says Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, at the beginning of the preview. A countdown appears on the screen: “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes”. Robert Downey Jr’s character is heard when the title appears on the screen. He says, referring to Oppenheimer, “The Man Who Moved the Earth”. Images of fire and smoke are interspersed between black-and-white shots of Murphy as Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer.jpg Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer is written and directed by Nolan, based on American Prometheusa biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird Y Martin J Sherwin. It is produced by Universal Pictures.

Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in the United States, and led the research and development of the bomb that ended World War II, under what was covertly called the Project Manhattan.

The alliance between the director and Universal ends the relationship between Nolan and the study Warner Bros. This union gave rise to films such as the trilogy of Batman “The Dark Knight”, “Inception”, “Prestige” “Dunkirk” and, more recently, “tenet”.